“Down $500,000 at the Gambling Table”: Michael Jordan Once Spent the Entire Night Trying to Earn Back his Half a Million Losses

June 5, 1998; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan in game two of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Anne Ryan-USA TODAY

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest players of all time. The man achieved so much during his time in the NBA. Six NBA Championships, six Finals MVPs, five regular season MVPs, and a DPOY. All while earning close to $93 million over the course of his career.

However $93 million is just a drop in a lake compared to the massive amount of wealth MJ has accumulated. With a net worth of $2 billion, Jordan is one of the richest athletes on planet earth. So, what does he spend his money on?

Well, the Hall of Famer has a number of mansions, fancy cars, and much much more. But, one of his more unhealthy and expensive habits, was gambling. In fact, His Airness once lost $500,000 at a table only to win it back and make $600,000 more.

Michael Jordan once lost $500,000 at a gambling table and then spent all night trying to win it back

Winning is all that matters to Michael Jordan. The Chicago Bulls legend was and still is a highly competitive individual obsessed with victory. Something that is showcased in his championship success and his overall success as an individual.

In many ways, it was a good thing. His desire to win made him one of the greats. But, mix that competitiveness with a bad habit like gambling, and things can go terribly awry. And, unfortunately for Jordan, they did.

Back during his playing days, Michael gambled regularly. One time, as described in Roland Lazenby’s book “Michael Jordan: The Life”, His Airness went up to a casino in Connecticut, where he lost $500,000 at a table. Well, being the competitive soul that he is, MJ refused to leave until he won his money back. So, he stayed all night, and not only did he get back his money, he won $600,000 on top of it.

“During exhibition season in late October, Leahy’s running account of the comeback tracked Jordan up at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun casino the night before a game. Jordan, down $500,000 at the gambling tables, stayed till the sun came up and he had won his money back, plus about $600,000 more, all the while unaware that Leahy was providing a running play-by-play of the event for readers back in DC.”

Michael Jordan wearing sunglasses inside saying he doesn’t have a gambling problem: “it’s a hobby” pic.twitter.com/Fqv19Eyxk1 — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) May 4, 2020

It’s safe to say, that Jordan got lucky on this occasion. But, be that as it may, whether it’s a hobby, gambling problem, or just plain old competitiveness, the GOAT was always looking to raise the stakes.

Michael used to place bets on even the smallest of games, like pitching quarters

Some may call it a problem, and he may call it a hobby, but one thing is certain. Michael Jordan loved placing bets and raising the stakes. It didn’t matter what it was, if it could be bet on, Jordan would bet on it. In fact, MJ once bet $20 on a game of pitching quarters against one of the members of his security team. Spoiler alert, he lost!

It truly is a wonder how the six-time NBA Champion won everything the big stages have to offer. But, throw him in the backroom with his security guard, playing a game of pitching coins, and all his luck runs out.