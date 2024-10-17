LeBron James Brings Mom Gloria to Prove a Story Because Everybody Thinks He “Lies About Everything”

LeBron James has a catalog full of stories that fans refuse to believe. Many have accused the NBA’s all-time leading scorer of lying or exaggerating when recollecting a moment from his life. However, the star had enough of the ongoing narratives and provided his mother, Gloria James, as an eyewitness to support a story from his childhood.

James prepared for the Lakers’ Halloween party during the first episode of Netflix’s ‘Starting 5’. The 20x All-Star had a makeup crew turning him into the character Beetlejuice from the hit 1998 film. Throughout the process, James recalled a memory from his childhood.

It involved his cousin who scared him with his homemade Freddy Krueger costume from the hit horror film, ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’. LeBron used his mother to advocate legitimacy. He said,

“My mom can attest to this because you know everybody thinks I lie about everything when I tell the truth. But it’s so good people think I’m lying.”

James jokingly acknowledged the narratives surrounding his alleged fabrication of stories. LeBron has faced many instances where people have called him out for potentially lying.

The most iconic moment is LeBron predicting Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance against the Raptors. James went as far as to say, “Before the game event started, I said he was going to score 70 tonight.”

18 years ago today, LeBron predicted Kobe’s 81 point gamepic.twitter.com/pxNnEoYeaR — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 22, 2024

Another infamous moment came following the Lakers’ win against the Warriors in the 2021 Play-In Tournament. Draymond Green poked James in the eye during a play. Moments later, LeBron knocked down a massive three-pointer with under a minute left to propel the Lakers to the victory. In his post-game interview, he claimed, “I was seeing three rims out there so I just shot at the middle one.”

LeBron's clutch bucket during the play-in game vs. Warriors in 2021 🔥 "I was literally seeing three rims out there … so I just shot at the middle one" pic.twitter.com/RsdgBZo850 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 11, 2023

James has a long laundry list of stellar moments that led to fans accusing him of lying about. However, LeBron dismissed these claims simply due to his stories being too good so people tend to not believe them. He fully authenticated the story he shared with his mom in attendance.

LeBron’s “unbelievable” story with his cousin

As mentioned earlier, LeBron went on to explain a story involving his cousin, Brett. The experience involved Brett scaring LeBron to the point where he fainted.

James explained the lengths that his family went to during Halloween. Scary movies became a tradition year-round, which resulted in an enjoyment for the theatrics involving horror. James’ cousin, Brett was in a Krueger costume.

James’ cousin blindsided him with a horrific scare, as James was unaware of his plans.

“I walk in the house and he jumps out of nowhere and said, ‘Where you going you little f****r.’ I fainted. I know where I was going, Night-Night land that’s where I went,” James said.

Although James fainted from the scare, his love for dressing up on Halloween began from that day onwards. He has shined with his various Halloween costumes over the years with no other NBA player close.