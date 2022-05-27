“Stephen Curry and co. just helped Drake win $1 million”: Canadian hip-hop sensation bet $200K on the Warriors to win WCF, walks away with a million tonight

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Mavericks 4-0 in the WCF, help Drake cash out $1 Million

The Golden State Warriors have done it! After faltering in Game 4 on the road, the Warriors came back home and closed out the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5. With this win, the Warriors have won the West, and are headed to their 6th NBA Finals in 8 years.

Stephen Curry was sensational this series, and got honored for the same. He became the first ever player to win the Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP trophy.

The moment Steph was named WCF MVP pic.twitter.com/TeJvKXRgzA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 27, 2022

However, Klay Thompson was the real MVP tonight, scoring 32 points to close the series out. Draymond Green was 6/7 from the field, scoring a series-high 17 points. Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins both put up huge double-doubles.

The Warriors now have almost a week off, with the first game of the NBA Finals scheduled for June 2 at Chase Center.

Drake won a million dollars by betting on Stephen Curry and co.

The Warriors played their first playoff game this season on April 16. A day before that, Drake went and showed the world how much confidence he had in these Warriors. On April 15th, Drake put $200K on the Warriors to win the West.

Drake just bet $200K on the Warriors to win the west 😬 pic.twitter.com/aVC8jwjgKU — Guru (@DrGuru_) April 15, 2022

At that time, people were mocking the Canadian rapper, and it was hard to believe the same. The West was stacked, and things weren’t easy.

However, a month and 12 days later, Drake got his money up 5x, as the Warriors beat the Mavericks in 5 games to win the West.

Drake just won a MILLION dollars off the Warriors winning the West 💰 pic.twitter.com/8ncGrzqcv3 — br_betting (@br_betting) May 27, 2022

It was an insane gamble, but it paid off splendidly for Drizzy. With the Warriors back in the Finals, it won’t be surprising if we see Aubrey make courtside appearances to cheer on Steph and company.