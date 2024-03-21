“Dray Needs to Stop This”: Draymond Green Has “Worried’ Warriors Fans Rallying on Twitter

Credits: Mar 11, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green argues with an official during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Fans of the Golden State Warriors have expressed their concerns with the behavior of Draymond Green against their latest Memphis Grizzlies clash. In the 2nd quarter of the contest between the two Western Conference teams, Green got into an altercation with Santi Aldama. Subsequently, the defensive specialist also had an intense interaction with Desmond Bane and Taylor Jenkins.

After Santi Aldama hit a relatively contested layup, he pushed Draymond Green. As a result, the latter retaliated by grabbing the 23-year-old’s jersey and warning him to not create any trouble. Soon after, Taylor Jenkins, the Memphis Grizzlies’ head coach, marched on the court to stand up for his player. Desmond Bane also entered the huddle that was created and also got into an altercation with Dray. This time, the officials didn’t hesitate in slapping the two with double technical fouls.

As soon as the clip of the entire scuffle went viral on social media, NBA Twitter erupted with varied reactions. Naysayers criticized Green for being involved in yet another altercation.

However, Dub Nation stood up for their leader, stating that Aldama and Bane were simply baiting Green. Irrespective of the baiting, fans wanted the four-time champ to not indulge in any squabbles.

Draymond Green is known for creating chaos on the basketball floor. This season, Dray was involved in two major altercations. During a clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he had Rudy Gobert in a chokehold. Four weeks later, the four-time All-Star was ejected once again after striking Jusuf Nurkic hard.

Due to his acts of violence, the NBA announced an indefinite suspension for the Warriors veteran. After already missing almost a month of the regular season, Green cannot afford to be sidelined during the crucial part of the campaign.