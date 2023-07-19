Draymond Green Furiously Mocks ‘Senior Citizen’ Kevin Garnett After Getting ‘Pranked By Parody Page’ Hours After Jordan Poole’s Father’s Challenge

Draymond Green infamously punching Jordan Poole ahead of the last season’s start has again started to trend. Although the Golden State Warriors forward was apologetic about the incident, a fake tweet from the parody account NBA Centel, once again brought this back into conversations. Draymond quickly fell prey to this tweet and immediately lashed out at KG with a cryptic reply, calling KG a ‘senior citizen.’ All seems reasonable, given KG later clarified this was a fake quote and he had never said anything as such. However, he did not fail to taunt Draymond for falling prey to counterfeit and phony propaganda.

During a recent appearance on Patrick Beverly’s podcast, Draymond defended his actions toward Jordan Poole. This angered JP’s father, who openly challenged Draymond to a fight on Twitter.

Draymond Green falls prey to a fake quote from NBA Centel, igniting a feud between him and Kevin Garnett

Social media’s great labyrinth ensnared Draymond Green, as he became the latest victim of a fake tweet by NBA Centel. The tweet falsely quoted Garnett, accusing Green of punching Jordan Poole at the beginning of the 2022-23 season. The apparent fake quote attributed to KG was the cause of this controversy.

“Draymond punching JP is like a senior punching a freshman who’s half his size and than walks around talking himself up as if he’s like that. Come try me Dray.”

After that, Draymond Green swiftly criticized the Boston Celtics star’s comment, labeling him a ‘senior citizen’ in a quoted tweet.

“I tried you when I was a Rookie KG, and you started talking to yourself like I wasn’t talking to you. What’s that like? The freshman picking on a senior citizen that’s double his size?

Draymond was fuming. Kevin Garnett likely laughed because he never spoke against Draymond. The 2008 NBA Champion found it amusing that Draymond fell for fake comments and news. KG later tweeted, clarifying with Green and urging Elon Musk to address misinformation spreads.

“That’s a fake tweet. ‘NBA Centel…’ @elonmusk see wtf is happening. Fix it.”

Draymond Green might have started a feud with Kevin Garnett due to propaganda. However, KG is smart and didn’t fall for the divisive pranks. He took conscious efforts to resolve the issue, ensuring no bad blood between him and Draymond Green.

Garnett had a very professional response to the feud between Poole and Green

Kevin Garnett indirectly backed Draymond Green’s approach to resolving issues with Jordan Poole. According to him, senior players should handle problems with rookies individually during training sessions. In an interview, he readily stated:

“You have to pull a dude to the side and have a one on one and get a lot more from that versus doing it in front of everybody.”

Draymond’s unnecessary response to KG sparked a new feud among fans. KG’s intelligence and understanding prevented further escalation.