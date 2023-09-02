“Respect LeBron James for Calling This Iso”: Dwyane Wade Shows Former Heat Teammate Love for Letting Him Beat the Pacers Via 1v1

The LeBron James and Dwyane Wade duo can easily claim to be the greatest duo in NBA history, along with the likes of Shaq and Kobe and Jordan and Pippen. Unlike many other superstar duos, Wade and James thrived on each other’s selflessness. During clutch moments in crucial games, they always took turns to close the opposition. Recently, Wade shared a video of Bron giving him the ball to close a 2012 game against the Indiana Pacers, reminding many fans of a heartfelt moment between the two all-time greats.

When the King decided to join the Miami Heat in the 2010-11 season, Wade was already a superstar in the league. The latter had won a Championship and a Finals MVP in his third season in the league. Despite being the first option in the team, the Flash chose to step aside and let James become the leader of his team. Not many players in the league would have sacrificed their #1 spot to stand beside a teammate with unwavering support like Wade did. Therefore, LeBron returned the favor once.

Dwyane Wade shares the video of his game-winner against the Pacers

The video that D Wade shared on his social media showed LeBron giving up the ball to his teammate to finish it off in the last seconds of the game. With over 26 seconds remaining in this 2012 game against the Indiana Pacers, LeBron shot a three-point pointer which bounced back from the basket and ended up in Heat’s possession. Once James had the ball in his hands, he called for Wade to take over.

With a few seconds remaining and the score tied at 91 each, Wade realized he could run the clock before making a play. Being one of the greatest finishers in the game, he knew exactly what to do. With just one-tenth of a second remaining, Wade drained a jumper following a pump fake to end the game. What was so legendary about the play was the fact that James called for an iso play for Wade, instead of taking the game-winning shot himself, like so many other superstars in his position would have. The caption of the post read, “I really respect LeBron [James] for calling this iso for Wade.”

In the game, the three-time NBA champion ended up with a game-high 28 points, which was followed by LeBron’s 27 points. He made 10 of 16 shots from the field. The game ended 93-91.

The same year, the trio of Wade, Chris Bosh, and LeBron James won their first title together. They defeated the loaded Oklahoma City squad of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden 4-1 in a seven-game series. The Wade-LeBron duo still remains one of the best in league history, more so because it also gave birth to one of the greatest basketball friendships ever.

Skip Bayless questions LeBron’s absence from D Wade’s HoF induction ceremony

Wade’s Hall of Fame induction made news, not only for the legendary NBA moment, but also for the absence of his greatest teammate LeBron James from the ceremony. Both Wade and James are not only the best teammates but also the best of friends outside the court. NBA analyst for Fox Sports, Skip Bayless shared his surprise with many basketball fans about the four-time NBA champion’s absence from Wade’s HoF induction. Bayless said that just like others, he was shocked at LeBron’s absence from the ceremony.

However, Bron had dismissed any kinds of speculations by hyping up his former teammate and writing beautiful words for him. However, James’ absence could also be related to Bronny James’ health condition, Bayless added.