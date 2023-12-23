“Draymond Green Is Not Crazy!”: Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Narrative About Warriors Star, Credits Paul George for Having Dray’s Back

Since reports revealed that Draymond Green would be undergoing therapy, detractors aren’t shying away from calling him “crazy”. Initially, Paul George spoke on the matter, clapping back at all these naysayers. More recently, Stephen A. Smith stood by Paul George, supporting his statement on The Stephen A. Smith Show.

According to Stephen A. Smith, there was a group of few fans and media personnel who thought that Draymond Green was “crazy”. Smith didn’t appreciate any slander.

The ESPN analyst did agree that stamping on Domantas Sabonis, choking Rudy Gobert, and slapping Jusuf Nurkic was a punishable offence.

“Draymond Green cannot do what he did against Jusuf Nurkic, any more than he could do what he did to Rudy Gobert, any more than he did or could do what he did against Sabonis. And that is a windmill slap or punch a choke hold and a stepping on the chest, all within the last calendar year. Can’t happen,”

However, Smith emphasized the fact that Green was not “crazy”. Appreciating Paul George for standing up for his fellow NBA star, the 56-year-old said:

“But for people to be talking about him like he’s crazy, Draymond Green is not crazy… I think it’s great that Paul George took the time to remind everybody this is a good brother and he’s not some sick demented individual that has a mental illness.”

Green might be going through things that we are not aware of. For the same, he has accepted the indefinite suspension that he was slapped with and is working to improve himself. It isn’t fair to the forward to hear such negative comments about him that Smith addressed.

Paul George and Shaquille O’Neal speak about Draymond Green

Several members of the basketball community have shared their two cents on the Draymond Green issue. Esteemed personalities like Paul George and Shaquille O’Neal have come to the Warriors star’s defence, backing him from all the detractors.

According to Paul George, taking to his podcast, he wanted to put an end to all the narratives regarding Green being “crazy”.

“I don’t like that they’re painting him like he’s crazy now, though. I don’t like that part. Let’s stop the narrative that he’s crazy or something’s wrong with him…like come on we gotta chill with that,” George said.

Shaquille O’Neal had a slightly different opinion than others. While George and Smith are trying to defend Green from all the “crazy” comments, Shaq believes that the latter doesn’t require any help at all.

On various occasions, Shaq has spoken about Draymond’s indefinite suspension not being justified. As per the Big Aristotle, Green has always been this same, aggressive player.

“There is nothing wrong with Draymond. Y’all treating him like he’s crazy. He’s not crazy. He’s been playing like this the whole time… How many techs does he average a year? How many times you see him going to the referee? This is the way he has to play to become Draymond Green,” Shaq claimed.

Most of the time, Shaq is spot-on with his analysis, however, not everyone agrees with his take this one time.