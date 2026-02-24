Draymond Green Threatens to Pull Out Kendrick Perkins’ In-Game Clips Over Criticism

Kendrick Perkins has put his foot in his mouth again, except this time he’s targeted someone who likes to swing back. He was harshly critiquing the Golden State Warriors, and suggested that the organization shut down Stephen Curry, who’s been out injured, for the rest of the season. Why? Because he doesn’t think they can actually compete with the elite in the West come playoff time.

Perkins was not very wrong on that front. But what the former NBA champ did was throw some fire at Draymond Green after he had a bad game against the Celtics. He said, “Draymond Green, I don’t know where his mind is at, but it’s definitely not on the game of basketball. He looked horrible last night,” on a recent edition of the Road Trippin podcast.

Well, those comments got over to Green, and he was not too happy. In fact, the four-time champion threatened Perkins with a fate worse than a beating or a headlock. He joked that he would start releasing clips of Big Perk’s playing days online if he keeps running his mouth.

“Yeah, Perk, you never had bad games. Perk, we seen you play big fella. We saw you, big dog. Like, you played. You know what I’m saying? Like to go in on one bad night Perk, you played. We got the clips. We got your clips of your screen setting,” stated Green with a smile on the latest edition of his podcast.

This would set the internet on fire, and not in a good way. Few remember KP’s game. He was a solid rim defender and a big body who could snag rebounds in tough spots. But there have been plenty who were better at that job. Perkins was never an All-Star. He arguably became more famous as an analyst than he ever was as a player.

There’s nothing wrong with that. But trying to come at Green, a future Hall of Famer, four-time All-Star, and former DPOY, with what accolades? It’s a silly move by KP, and an argument he will not win.

“We got clips of your jump shots Perk. We got clips of your jump hooks. Like you played big Perk. So, like careful man. We can start pulling clips how. Big Perk,” Green added.

That said, Green did take some accountability for his poor play and admitted that the last few weeks before the All-Star break were hard. “Them dog days, that last three or four weeks before the All-Star break was tough. Head was spinning tough. Felt like the little cartoons.”

What really makes this spicy isn’t the jokes about old jump hooks. It’s the modern NBA dynamic. Former players fire off hot takes for clicks, current stars clap back on their own platforms, and the line between analysis and trolling disappears. Perk got attention, Dray flexed his résumé, and the Warriors still have real issues to solve.