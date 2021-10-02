“Stephen Curry took Jonathan Kuminga to class for his first session!”: NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ training camp videos as 2-time MVP finesses 2021 NBA rookie

On the Golden State Warriors training day, Stephen Curry showcased some of his insane 1-on-1 skills to the rookie Jonathan Kuminga.

Stephen Curry is one of the most unstoppable players in today’s generation. For over 13 years, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter has been mesmerising us with his jaw-dropping long-distance shots. With the way he uses the three-point line, Steph has completely revolutionised how modern basketball is played.

This past season too, Curry was absolutely terrific. Calling his performance from the 2020-2021 season incredible would be an understatement. The Warriors leader put up a league-high 32 points while averaging 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game, on an efficient 48/42/91 shooting split.

Chef Curry got selected to his 7th All-Star game, 7th All-NBA team, was an MVP finalist, won his 2nd -ever scoring title, all while leading a rather inexperienced without the likes of Klay Thompson. Oh, and he managed to achieve all these incredible feats while playing a majority of the season on a broken tailbone.

Entering his 13th NBA season, The Baby-Faced Assassin looks stronger, more built and deadlier than ever.

NBA Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry schooling Jonathan Kuminga in a 1-on-1 drill

Recently, GSW rookie Jonathan Kuminga took part in a 1-on-1 drill on the team’s practice day and faced the wrath of his leader Steph.

Steph giving Kuminga that work at practice 👀 (via @Gardas111)pic.twitter.com/TBG980dLLS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2021

As soon as the clip of the Warriors MVP sending Kuminga in a different dimension with his pump fake went viral, NBA Twitter went crazy.

The Best Shooter faces the Kum Bucket — Z0mbify (@Zomb1fy) October 2, 2021

Iron sharpens Iron. He will get better because of this! — The Unbiased Truth (@TheUnbiasedTru1) October 2, 2021

Gonna be a better player because of this. Steph is one of those pesky players you gotta keep up with on defense. Its like trying to get a damn mosquito lol pic.twitter.com/J9fVod4263 — 🏴‍☠️MikeFromQueens7🏴‍☠️ (@MikeFromQns7) October 2, 2021

Steph needs to chill. Gonna destroy his confidence😭 — Aryan🐊 (@keyboardspamms) October 2, 2021

Now, newly drafted Kuminga has a lot to learn in the league, and his leader just taught him one of the most important lessons… guarding Stephen Curry is the most difficult job in the NBA.