Drew Hanlen Reveals Critical Playoffs Reason Behind Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Improved Mid-Range Game

Feb 2, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the first half at Fiserv Forum.

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has evolved from the player known for simply running and dunking. Halfway through the 2024-25 NBA season, the two-time MVP now thrives in the mid-range. Antetokounmpo worked with Drew Hanlen this past season to improve his jumper. The famed NBA trainer revealed the playoffs as the reason behind Giannis’ new skill.

Antetokounmpo has never had a reliable jump shot to fall back on. However, his relentless finishing ability made up for his lack of versatility on offense. The key difference is that the Greek star is nearly 30 years old and can’t afford the wear and tear on his body anymore, so he hit the lab with Hanlen.

The nine-time All-Star is shooting a career-best 46.1% on mid-range shots this season in 208 attempts through 41 games. He is on pace to smash his previous tries in the past two seasons. In 2023-24, Giannis only threw up 388 mid-range shots and just 390 in 2022-23.

Hanlen made a guest appearance on The Kevin O’Connor Show. In his conversation with the NBA insider, he shared the true motivation behind Antetokounmpo’s new skill. He said,

“That’s what great players do. They constantly find ways to improve and evolve their game.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo is making 46.1% of midrange shots—way up from 35.6% in his career.@DrewHanlen: “He wanted to add another element to his game so it didn’t put as much wear-and-tear on his body during the regular season, so ultimately he can be at his best when it matters… https://t.co/LwCl9ST7BA pic.twitter.com/k4A3HvUvbv — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 19, 2025

Milwaukee has been disappointing in the playoffs since their 2021 NBA title and have failed to surpass the first round in back-to-back seasons. Antetokounmpo’s game development ensures he is doing his part to lift the Bucks as contenders. However, he isn’t alone in his efforts. Milwaukee matched Giannis by making moves at the trade deadline to bolster their roster.

Bucks were active at the trade deadline

The Bucks are among the select teams in the Eastern Conference with championship hopes. As a result, they couldn’t remain complacent with their roster. This led the front office to make the difficult decision to part ways with Khris Middleton in exchange for Kyle Kuzma.

The 29-year-old forward provides the Bucks with an improved third option. Following offseason ankle surgeries, Middleton was no longer the caliber of player he’d been previously. Although Kuzma has struggled in his first two games with the team, he has since proved he is capable of being a reliable supporting piece for Giannis and Damian Lillard.

Kuzma averaged 20.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the Bucks’ final two games entering the All-Star break and now has less burden on his shoulders than he did during his tenure with the Wizards. Kuzma has yet to play with Giannis but will give the “Greek Freak” another much-needed scoring option.