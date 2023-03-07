Michael Jordan Cheating On His Wife With Kylie Ireland Led To Him Losing To The Nuggets

Michael Jordan was not the perfect man by any stretch of the imagination. Like anybody, the Chicago Bulls legend was prone to making mistakes in his life. However, the ‘Be Like Mike’ campaign that used his persona as one that stated ‘everybody should be like Mike’ made it seem as though he was the ‘ideal human being’, which wasn’t true.

One aspect of Jordan’s life where he clearly did not seem to have the right idea was in his first marriage with Juanita Vanoy. The two met in Chi-Town in 1985 and a couple years down the line, MJ would propose and the two would go on to have three children: Jeffrey, Marcus, and Jasmine.

Unfortunately, a string of extramarital affairs from Michael’s side that spanned the course of their 17-year marriage is what eventually led to them getting divorced. One such affair was with a woman named, Kylie Ireland.

Michael Jordan was too exhausted after spending the night with Kylie Ireland

Michael Jordan has never publicly addressed the women he had been with while still with Juanita. However, some of them have come forward and confirmed that they did in fact have a fling/s*xual relationship of sorts. Kylie Ireland was one such person who delved deep into what had taken place.

According to Kylie, Michael took her out for a dinner that lasted 4 hours where they just talked. After this, he would invite her up to his hotel room. What makes this situation even more puzzling is that Ireland was married as well at the time as she checked with her husband if it was alright for her to go to his room.

They would eventually spend the night together and when asked if it was alright to be up late at night prior to a Chicago Bulls games, Jordan would claim that it’s ‘only the Denver Nuggets’. Irony would have its way however as the Bulls would go on to lose the Nuggets game the next day.

Juanita Vanoy hired a PI to tail Michael Jordan

Juanita Vanoy was always suspicious of her husband when it came to him potentially indulging in infidelity. So, for a 4 year period, she hired a private investigator to tail Michael Jordan from Chicago to Florida, and then back to Chicago.

Over the course of those 4 years, it was found that he had been seen in comprising positions with at least 6 different women. It would be the findings from this PI that led to Vanoy filing for divorce the very first time in 2002, citing irreconcilable differences.

