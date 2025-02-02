“He’s Ugly as Hell With the Mustache”: Josh Hart Hilariously Calls Out JJ Redick Whilst Praising His Work as Lakers Coach

Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers shocked everyone with their sudden trade, sending Anthony Davis to Dallas for Luka Doncic. However, before the shock trade, they managed to take down an in-form Knicks team at Madison Square Garden. JJ Redick’s side played the Knicks without AD, who was out with an abdominal strain.

After the loss, Josh Hart was asked if it was weird seeing his former teammate JJ Redick coach the Lakers. Hart replied, “Um, you know, it’s not weird.”

At the same time though, in his usual fashion, he decided to make fun of JJ for his new mustache.

“He’s ugly as hell with the mustache, though. JJ’s a very handsome guy but that mustache doesn’t do him any good.”

Josh Hart was asked if it’s “weird” to have JJ Redick as the opposing coach when he played with Redick earlier in his career: “It’s not weird. He’s ugly as hell with the mustache, though. JJ’s a very handsome guy but that mustache doesn’t do him any good” pic.twitter.com/MOEffMXX19 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 2, 2025

After the initial dig, Hart spoke about JJ and the job he’s been doing as the Lakers’ HC.

“I know he’s in L.A., he’s coaching the Lakers, he’s a basketball junkie, and I know he’s loving life right now, and they’re playing very well right now. So you know, he’s doing a good job.”

At the same time, Hart wished Redick luck for 80 out of the 82 games in the season. “I hope him nothing but success, besides us, you know, when we go out there.”

JJ Redick has been a much-needed breath of fresh air for the Lakers. His insane basketball IQ and an undwindling passion for the game are exactly what the team needed. He’s a key reason why the Lakers are currently the 5th seed in the West with a 28-19 record, just 3.5 games out of the 2nd seed.

However, Hart might have a point about the mustache. Thank God, it’s just there for another few days.

JJ Redick set to lose his mustache once the Lakers return to LA

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to return home after a 9-day road trip. JJ Redick used the time away from home to try out something that his wife would not let him try otherwise. He grew a mustache.

JJ Redick is growing a mustache on the Lakers’ nine-day road trip, because his wife won’t allow it at home. Some of his coaching staff have joined in. Redick on his wife’s review of the lip stubble from afar: “Not positive.” pic.twitter.com/ULANrQH6YZ — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 30, 2025

Despite doing the experiment on his time away from home, JJ Redick shared he received a ‘not positive’ reaction from his wife about the mustache. Although, there seems to be some luck attached to the new look. The Lakers have gone 4-1 on their road trip so far, with one game to go.

Maybe after seeing their successful road trip, JJ might be able to convince his wife to let him keep the ‘stache?