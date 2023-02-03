Closing In on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Record, LeBron James Recalled One of the Most Memorable Shots From 20-Year Carrer

LeBron James is having one incredible season this year. Playing his 20th year in the league, LeBron has shown no signs of slowing down and continues to impress us all with his performances. Despite turning 38 years old, LeBron is showing us that he’s still one of the best players in the league.

In his 20th season, Bron is averaging 30.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 42 games this season. This is leagues ahead of what Kobe Bryant averaged in his 20th season. What’s incredible is how we still expect Bron to go out every single night and put up big performances like he’s in his 20s or early 30s.

Once Bron sat down for an interview, where he thought about and answered the question regarding his most memorable shot in his career.

LeBron James recalled his most memorable shot

Over the course of his career, Bron has played 1408 regular season games and 266 playoff games. This means he’s played 1674 games in his career. That is a lot of games. Over the course of that time, Bron has scored 38,325 points in the regular season and 7,631 points in the playoffs. That is, once again, a lot of shots.

However, when asked to choose his most memorable shot, it didn’t take The King long. Bron went back to 2009, when the Cavaliers went to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Having beaten the Pistons 4-0, and then the Hawks 4-0 as well, the Cavaliers advanced to the ECF, where they faced the Magic. Dwight Howard was a force to be reckoned with, and the Magic proved that by taking Game 1 in Ohio.

Game 2 seemed like a sealed deal with the late Craig Sager preparing to host the Magic for the on-court interview again. That is when LeBron James rose up and knocked down a big triple to steal Game 2 96-95.

Looking back, LeBron recalls this as the most memorable shot of his career.

LeBron is 63 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 112-111 last night.

LeBron had 26 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. With these points, Bron moved his All-Time tally to 38,325 points. He trails Kareem Abdul Jabbar by 62 points, and needs 63 to break the record.

