Dwyane Wade Reveals Why Analysts Don’t Rank Long-Term College Players Highly

Feb 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Former Marquette Golden Eagles player Dwyane Wade smiles timeout during the first half of the game against the Providence Friars at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Teenagers are often more highly-touted NBA prospects than those who spent multiple years in college. Those players may not turn out to be the best in their class, but the younger the player is, the more likely they’ll be ranked higher based on potential alone. Dwyane Wade gave his take on analysts’ favoritism toward younger players during the draft cycle.

The Heat legend explained how it comes down to time. Playing longer in college allows scouts to more closely analyze a prospect’s weaknesses. “When someone come in one year you only get to see so much,” Wade said. “And you draft them off potential.”

On the other hand, playing four years at the collegiate level gives scouts three extra seasons of data to dive into. Wade pointed out that teams will see more of a player’s strengths but can also laser in on their weaknesses.

The 43-year-old also stressed that the older a player is, the closer they are to already hitting their potential. Wade explained how playing longer in college can make it easier for scouts to pick out negative plays and traits they don’t like.

Others though, like Wade’s cohost and former teammate Dorrell Wright, never had to worry about the college system, joining the league straight out of high school.

The group agreed that NBA prospects should consider returning to college if they’re banking major NIL money. But otherwise, they should be making it their mission to get to the league as soon as possible if they’re talented enough.

“Think about four years, they’re picking everything apart,” Wade continued, stressing why premier young talents should consider an early jump to the NBA.

Dwyane Wade gave advice to former crop of draft selections

Retired for six seasons now, Dwyane Wade still tries to help the next generation of hoopers. Prior to the 2023 NBA Draft, D-Wade urged incoming rookies to find themselves someone who understands finances to ensure their wealth sustains them.

“Try to get you somebody in your life that really knows finances,” Wade told incoming draft picks on TMZ. “Somebody who, hopefully, you can build a relationship with.”

The Hall of Fame shooting guard also told the draftees to enjoy the unforgettable experience and know that the NBA brotherhood doesn’t end in retirement. Even with his playing days behind him, Wade still wants to see the best for the league and its players.