“Kyrie Irving isn’t a Mav yet?”: NBA Insider’s Shocking Claim Suggests Blockbuster Trade Still Not Final, Leaves Fans Confused

Jan 28, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks up at the scoreboard in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks trade shocked the entire NBA community. The nature of the deal and the unlikeliness of Mavs being frontrunners in the trade before made the recent announcement quite surprising, However, it seems the drama is still not over.

Adrian Wojnarowski, in his latest update, is now claiming that the trade is, in fact, still not finalized. Wojnarowski, who is an NBA Insider for ESPN, tweeted emerging details about the trade. He claimed that the Nets have still not made it official and are looking to involve a third team to finalize the transaction.

Wojnarowski: “ESPN Sources: Nets-Mavs trade still hasn’t been made official with league office because Nets are evaluating opportunities to expand deal w/ a third team. Teams are expected to make two-way deal official in next couple of hours – unless Nets find something bigger to fold into it.

Also read: “I Can’t Say I’m Not Disappointed”: LeBron James Gets Real on Rob Pelinka’s Failure to Make Kyrie Irving a Laker

Fans are confused by the emerging information about Kyrie Irving being traded to Dallas

Woj’s tweet doesn’t necessarily mean Irving is not going to Dallas. It likely means that there are a few more options and players involved. The Brooklyn Nets clearly have a few more aces up their sleeves and they have been waiting until the final moment to pull them out.

As per Woj, even the current information is not certain. It is highly likely that the Nets may wait even further to find a better deal on the cards.

All this drama, however, has left the fans confused and speculating. They took to Twitter to share their reactions and predict the possibilities.

Kyrie isn’t a Mav yet. WHAT? — NBA Muse (@NBAMuse24) February 6, 2023

The trade is goin through man lol they just tryna see if they can wheel & deal more cause Dallas package not as good as was advertised by Shams lol https://t.co/PeWPeDM2c3 — OG Slim  (@Jody_McFly) February 6, 2023

Russ to Dallas, Kyrie to the Lakers? AK https://t.co/ItyhbfwtFX — Kamenetzky Brothers (@KamBrothers) February 6, 2023

Pray to the gods this trade expands and the mavs get off THJ or bertans https://t.co/FzknvVaGbJ — (@Logan_Onyx) February 6, 2023

If the trade ends up not happening and the nets are left with a pissed-off Kyrie on their team, this is gonna be even more hilarious https://t.co/oWEuTHxEkm — The House that Kami Built (@TYRES3HALl) February 6, 2023

Irving is definitely a Mavericks player

This update by Wojnarowski does not affect Kyrie going to Dallas. Instead, it means that the Nets are trying to find good role players to surround Kevin Durant with.

The absence of Kyrie Irving leaves a gaping hole in their roster. A hole that would be awfully hard for Spencer Dinwiddie to fill. Perhaps this is why Sean Marks is reluctant to make it official until he can be satisfied with the roster.

Also read: “Someday I Will Be Recognized Over Nikola Jokic!”: Trae Young Comes Out Swinging After Nuggets Star’s Achievement