Earning $7,084,670 Less Than Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shaquille O’Neal Showcases the Differences in Their MVP Seasons 20 Years Apart

Giannis Antetokounmpo is perhaps one of the most dominant big men in the modern NBA. With a reputation like that, it’s no surprise that he is often looked at as a derivative of Shaquille O’Neal. Considered to be the most dominant force in league history, Shaq was special. Much like the Greek Freak, he could handle the ball, be a playmaker, and of course finish at the rim with force. However, in his MVP season in 2000, Shaq earned $7,084,670 less than Giannis did in his. So, in true Big Diesel fashion, Shaq took to Instagram to compare the stats of his and Giannis’ respective MVP seasons, 20 years apart from each other.

Advertisement

A while back, Shaq was asked how he would do in today’s NBA, with so much focus on shooting three-pointers in the league nowadays. Many fans believe that the big man would fail to thrive in a league dominated by shooters. In response to all these claims, Shaq’s answer was simple, he is playing in today’s game. A player who can go coast-to-coast, take it off the glass, and get high-percentage shots.

These are the exact words O’Neal used when he claimed that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the modern version of him. So, therefore, Shaq could easily dominate the modern NBA, if the 2021 NBA Champion is able to.

Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal compares his 2000 MVP season with that of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 2020 MVP season

There can be no denying that Shaquille O’Neal and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the most dominant players of all time. But when put side-by-side, just how do they compare to each other? Well, Shaq answered that very question on social media, sharing a post comparing their stats from their respective MVP seasons.

Taking the Greek Freak’s 2019-2020 MVP season into account, the Big Aristotle displayed just how incredible he was in the 1999-2000 season. While Giannis did have more assists than Shaq, O’Neal led him in almost every other category. He had a 29.7 points per game average compared to Antetokounmpo’s 29.5. Even though they were tied in the number of rebounds with 13.6, Shaq had more blocks and a higher field goal percentage than Giannis.

In terms of team performances, Shaq edged out the Greek national as well. Not only did the Lakers have a better win-loss ratio than the Milwaukee Bucks, they also took home the NBA Championship that year. On the contrary, the Bucks’ campaign fizzled out in the second round.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1693801078364729743?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

At the end of the day, both Shaq and Giannis are incredible players. But in terms of who had a better MVP season, you cannot argue that the four-time NBA Champion has the edge. However, that being said, the Greek superstar does have one more MVP than the Diesel in his career.

Advertisement

Shaq reacted to Giannis going off on a reporter

The Milwaukee Bucks had a disappointing 2022-2023 Playoffs. Despite finishing with the best record in the NBA, they were knocked out in the first round by the eventual finalists, the Miami Heat. Following their disappointing exit, The Athletic‘s Eric Nehm asked Giannis Antetokounmpo if his season was a failure. This didn’t sit well with the Greek Freak who went off on the senior writer.

Shaq had an unbiased stance on the whole thing. He agreed that Giannis wasn’t a failure, but his season definitely was. But more importantly, the Diesel didn’t invalidate Antetokounmpo’s reaction.

No matter how you look at it, Giannis makes a fair point. Failure is a part of success, and while it is hard to agree with him about the outcome of the season, one thing is for certain. Both he and the Bucks will be back next season, hungry to prove the haters wrong.