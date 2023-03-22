“Jaylen Brown Deserves Better Than Boston”: Gilbert Arenas Backs Celtics Guard If He Decides to Leave in Free Agency

Jaylen Brown will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024. There are already rumors about him not being happy with the current treatment by the fans or the Celtics franchise.

The $106 million contract-bound guard just confirmed those gossips recently.

Jaylen Brown on remaining in Boston long term: “I don’t know. As long as I’m needed. It’s not up to me. We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m wanted. I will stay where I’m… pic.twitter.com/eDcyKaf91J — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 21, 2023

Last week, he also elaborated on some of the fans in Boston being racist and toxic who don’t mind tearing apart someone’s character after a bad game.

All these things point in one direction. And that is Brown, leaving the Celtics in free agency. Gilbert Arenas thinks that would be the correct decision and that he deserves better than Boston.

“Jaylen Brown Deserves Better Than Boston”: Gilbert Arenas

In a recent episode of Gil’s Arena, a former 3x All-Star who knows a thing or two about your organization not wanting you talked to Jaylen Brown and showed his support for the possibility of him taking his talents away from Boston.

Whether the Celtics’ organization has any desire to make things better will be a thing to notice in the upcoming season. They can’t do it monetarily.

As Brown had signed the Bird extension in 2020 for his $106 million contract, he would not be eligible to sign a max contract until he becomes a free agent.

Now that’s a tough job for Brad Stevens as Celtics’ interest in a Kevin Durant—Jaylen Brown trade was all but public a few months back, which is also one of the reasons for Brown being upset.

Brown knows Celtics almost traded him for KD

The man who is averaging close to 27 points this season is also unhappy about how the Celtics’ organization was probably ready to throw him off to the Brooklyn Nets in a trade for Kevin Durant if things worked out with them.

He pointed it out recently as well by bringing up Jayson Tatum and KD’s friendship and they questioned the organization’s direction.

Jaylen Brown says he called Jayson Tatum and Brad Stevens on a 3-way after he saw his name in Kevin Durant trade talks “[KD] and JT are friends. They was working out together and whatnot. So, I wasn’t sure what the energy was. I wasn’t sure what the direction of the… pic.twitter.com/eAVlOKnvbx — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 21, 2023

You can’t blame any team to try and get Durant if they can, even if it means dealing with one of your younger superstars. But now, it’s on the Celtics’ management to make things right with Jaylen before it’s too late, let’s see how they do it.