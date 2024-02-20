“Everyone Else is Getting Rewards Off of Me”: When LeBron James Defended $50,000 Gift in a Conversation with Deion Sanders

Back in 2003, LeBron James was on top of the world. James had recently been featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated, being crowned as the “Chosen One”. Even Nike and Adidas were fighting over the 18-year-old, as rumours of 20/30 million dollar, endorsement deals were hitting the streets. Life was looking up for James and his family, but all of that could have been in jeopardy.

Advertisement

In February of 2003, an investigation was launched against James and his mother Gloria for ‘receiving gifts’ from a Jersey store owner. It would later be revealed that James had received $800 worth of sports jerseys from the owner of a garments shop in exchange for a picture. For his actions, James was given a two-game suspension, a penalty that hurt James where it mattered the most.

Reacting to the whole situation, James would tell Early Show contributor Deion Sanders that,

Advertisement

” You know, it hurts. But I just got to go out there and keep supporting my teammates…There’s nothing I’m sorry more about, you know, disrespecting my teammates. You know, I love them to death and I can do nothing without my teammates. You know what I mean?”

Even though LeBron seemed remorseful for his little slip-up, the James family didn’t beat themselves up too much. Gloria James would gift LeBron a $50,000 hummer for his birthday right before the investigation transpired.

Addressing concerns about his $50,000 gift, James told Sanders,

” It’s just the hard work I put into it and I just felt like maybe I should get a reward, you know…..Everyone else is getting rewards off of me you know.”

Advertisement

From the looks of it, James was sincerely apologetic for his actions. James and his mother Gloria weren’t aware of the rules, as James even returned the two jerseys to the store owner. However, the situation of student-athletes not being able to make money off their name and likeness has become a debate in recent times.

Many families, similar to James’s family, really need a paycheque and often can’t wait for their children to make it to the NBA. For players struggling against back-breaking poverty, the rules just prevent them from making a fair living as players. But with recent changes to NCAA rules, even high school rules likely see drastic amendments in upcoming years.

James would have the order revoked

LeBron James would be pulled up by the Ohio High School Athletic Commission after he received his $50,000 Hummer. But in a surprising turn of events, Gloria James would furnish proof of the car being financed by her, through a loan.

After furnishing proof for the purchase, Clair Muscaro( then commissioner of the Ohio High School Athletic Association) would clear James’s name, letting everyone know that LeBron’s status as an amateur has not been breached. James would end up getting his two-game suspension revoked as well, as James led St.Vincent to its third state title.

Looking back, it is clear that LeBron James had more ‘hype’ than any other player, coming into the league. Being featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated as a seventeen-year-old breeds pressure like nothing else. But James would surprisingly outdo and outperform most of the expectations that were set for him.

With James having made his 20th consecutive appearance in the NBA All-Star Game, it’s clear that no one could have predicted the greatness that LeBron James has shown us over the last two decades. As LeBron now enters the twilight years of his career, many wonder if we will ever see a high school prospect like LeBron James.