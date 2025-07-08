Ex-NBA Champs Explain Why Clippers Need Bradley Beal More Than Chris Paul

Dec 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (right) controls the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal in the second half of an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Western Conference has become a war zone, and the Los Angeles Clippers don’t want to get behind in the arms race. They currently hold connections to free agent Chris Paul and potential free agent Bradley Beal. Both players could provide a great skill set to the team, but a pair of NBA champions believes one would be a greater addition than the other.

Earlier this week, the Clippers agreed to the terms of a three-team deal that sent Norman Powell to the Miami Heat and brought John Collins over from the Utah Jazz. The absence of Powell leaves a vacancy at the guard position.

Many teams are monitoring Beal’s potential buyout situation with the Phoenix Suns. NBC Sports reports that the decision to part ways with Powell suggests that Beal is at the top of the Clippers’ list.

“Los Angeles trading away Norman Powell — a sharpshooting, ball-handling wing, a role the Clippers need filled next to James Harden — is seen as a precursor to the Beal signing, league sources told NBC Sports,” Kurt Helin said.

Beal hasn’t been the player he was in Washington for quite some time. Nonetheless, Matt Barnes doesn’t hold Beal’s Suns tenure against him. He believes a change of scenery with the Clippers could be beneficial for both parties.

“I like potentially bringing in Bradley Beal … Look at his numbers: 50% from the field, 18-19 points a game,” Barnes proclaimed on the All the Smoke podcast.

The pairing of James Harden and Bradley Beal could be greater than most people believe, according to Barnes. Although Harden operates best with the ball in his hands, he is 35. It is not ideal to overtax him with offensive duties. Beal could alleviate the load on both Harden and Kawhi Leonard with his scoring ability.

That isn’t something Chris Paul can do at this stage of his career, which is why Vernon Maxwell isn’t a big fan of moving Paul to the Clippers. “Lots of damaged goods on that motherf****r. I love you to death, CP3, but you’ve got to hang them up,” Maxwell said.

It’s no secret that Paul is a shell of his former self. After all, he revealed the 2025-26 season will be his final year in the NBA. Paul simply doesn’t provide what the Clippers need, so Beal may be the best option available.