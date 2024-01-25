Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Against the Bulls? Injury Update on the Lakers Superstar as He Battles Ankle Ailments

Dec 7, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after falling to the court during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA In Season Tournament Semifinal at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers slipped under .500 for the season after their 127-116 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers kept the game close but missed LeBron James‘ impact on the offensive end in the fourth quarter and succumbed to their 22nd loss. Now, before they face the Bulls, the purple and gold will be hoping to have the four-time MVP, who missed the last game with an ankle injury.

Advertisement

James has missed multiple games due to the left ankle injury this season. He’s listed as questionable for the game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. This season, James has played as many games as he possibly could. His left ankle has bothered him since the start of the 2023-24 campaign, but he’s refused to take an extended leave of absence to nurse it.

Advertisement

James has played 40 of the Lakers’ 45 games and has only sat out if the ankle injury was too troublesome. The Lakers need him on the floor against the Bulls to avoid slipping two games under .500. They are ninth in the Western Conference standings, 2.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks, who occupy the eighth spot on the table.

All eight teams above the Lakers are at least four games above the .500 mark. The Lakers cannot afford to lose more ground on the teams above them in the standings. James will likely suit up and play against Chicago on Thursday as the Lakers need their superstar forward to lift their spirits and record .500 for the year.

LeBron James is coy as the Lakers looking for a solution

With their season in dire straits, the Lakers are reportedly eyeing moves to help improve the roster. Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray is heavily linked with a move to LA. In his latest report about the potential move, NBA insider Sam Amick said,

“It feels like that has got very real legs to it. It’s a question of how long does [Hawks general manager] Landry Fields hold out?”

Advertisement

While general manager Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office continue to explore potential deals to help the team, James has been coy about the rumors, even dismissing them as “disrespectful.”

James has publicly distanced himself from trade talks, but Pelinka and the front office will undoubtedly ask for his two cents about any potential moves before pulling the trigger. The Lakers’ season is in desperate need of a cortisol shot. Perhaps a trade or two could provide the boost they yearn for.