“Exhausting Watching The Same S**t Over And Over Again”: Luka Doncic’s Style Of Play Gets Berated By Chandler Parsons

Luka Doncic continues to mesmerize the NBA fraternity with his incredible displays on the court. However, despite the positive buzz surrounding the Slovenian, Chandler Parsons went against the flow as he berated the youngster. During his latest appearance on Run It Back, he criticized the style of play of the Dallas Mavericks talisman before elaborating his viewpoint.



Initially, Parsons admired the natural ability of the Mavs guard while drawing parallels with the 2x MVP Nikola Jokic. He shed further light on Doncic’s versatility before highlighting the drawbacks of his presence on the floor. The 35-year-old pointed out the flaws in his greatness while putting into the limelight the potential perspective of his teammates.

“I think [Luka Doncic] is an unbelievable talent, he’s literally a guard version of [Nikola] Jokic, where he could do anything…But as a teammate, it’s a little exhausting watching the same s*** over and over again, and then when you don’t win, it’s even magnified…It definitely could be frustrating,” Parsons stated.

Amidst the seeming harshness, the statement failed to portray the holistic picture. After all, the effective repetition of the style of play has turned Doncic into the league’s leading scorer this season with 34.7 points per game as per the official website of the NBA. At the same time, the 25-year-old ranks third in assist tally averaging 9.8 assists per game while contributing to 9 rebounds per game as per StatMuse.

Hence, his brilliance lies in uplifting the entire team by getting the roster involved rather than focusing singularly on scoring. In fact, his leadership skills have even gained the respect of his senior Kyrie Irving as the latter openly applauded Doncic as per Sports Illustrated. This raises several question marks around the assessment of Parsons while raising eyebrows of Mavs fans.

Chandler Parsons was not the only critic of Luka Doncic

During a recent episode of Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley expressed his thoughts on the sustained rise of Doncic. Displaying frustration with the inconsistency of the franchise, the sports analyst voiced his demands. He mentioned how the 5x All-Star must make his teammates more involved in the team’s gameplay by sacrificing personal ambitions.

“His numbers should be going down. When you’re a great player, the better players you play with, your numbers should go down. He has got to do a much better job in getting rid of the ball using those other guys…When you play with better players as a great player, the game should be easier, not harder. Your numbers should go down, not up,” Chuck declared.

This has added another layer to the waves of criticism around Doncic as the varied opinions enhanced the spectrum of controversy. Despite recording 16 triple-doubles this season, the spectators demand more from the 2019 ROTY.

To be fair to Doncic, a lot of the criticism around him is beyond unfair. After all, there are only so many demands he can meet. But then again, he is such a great talent, he may just end up meeting every single one of those demands by the time it’s all said and done.