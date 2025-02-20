“Face of the NBA as Soon as Next Year”: Victor Wembanyama’s Jump in Sophomore Season Has Chandler Parsons Making Bold Declaration

Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chuckís Global Stars forward Victor Wembanyama (1) of the San Antonio Spurs dunks against Kennyís Young Stars during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama has already solidified himself as a star in the NBA, earning his first All-Star appearance this season and positioning himself to win Defensive Player of the Year. No one would disagree that Wemby will eventually become a superstar, but Chandler Parsons has an even bolder prediction amidst his breakthrough sophomore campaign.

While the San Antonio Spurs haven’t drawn the most attention this season, Parsons doesn’t believe the team will be able to fly under the radar much longer. Unlike Zacharie Risacher, who has seen very little attention since the Atlanta Hawks drafted him first overall last year, everyone knows the sky is the limit for Wembanyama.

“This guy, [Wemby’s] the future face of the NBA as early as next season,” Parsons said.

Parsons knows Wemby will only garner more attention as the Spurs start to win more. He believes the Frenchman has the next several DPOY awards locked down and will soon find his way into MVP talks, as well. “We’re gonna keep hearing [Wemby’s] name nonstop,” Parsons continued.

"Wemby has a lot of pressure on him, but San Antonio allows him to fly under the radar and grow his game." – @TeamLou23 "He's the face of the NBA as soon as next year." – @ChandlerParsons "Maybe the NBA names the DPOY after him when it's all said and done." – @MichelleDBeadle pic.twitter.com/UNGAa1RVcz — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 20, 2025

With the 21-year-old now sidelined for the remainder of the season due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, it’s doubtful that the Spurs will be able to claw their way back into playoff contention. However, with the team’s recent addition of De’Aaron Fox and more reinforcements coming in the offseason, San Antonio should be back to being a postseason staple very soon.

Victor Wembanyama could become the next face of the league

It’s impossible to have too much optimism about Victor Wembanyama, who boasts all length, skillset, and mentality to become an all-time great. Following an excellent rookie season, Wemby has continued to pave his path to superstardom in year two.

He easily earned his first All-Star nod and is leading the NBA in blocks for the second year in a row. With just over 100 games under his belt, Wemby has already shown flashes of MVP-level production.

Parsons’ prediction certainly isn’t unreasonable considering Wembanyama’s career is just getting started. If he continues to develop at his current pace, there’s no telling how dominant the transcendent big man could become. San Antonio should have no problem bringing in top talent to play alongside their up-and-coming superstar, either.

Unfortunately, Wemby’s rising trajectory has just suffered a small speed bump with his recent condition. But as long as the Spurs’ sensation is able to return to the court healthy to start next season, there should be no fears regarding his long-term future.