FACT CHECK: Did Jaylen Brown Have a 77 Point Game?

The impressive run of form from the Boston Celtics has circled around their shooting guard Jaylen Brown. The contributions of the 27-year-old have established his status in the NBA as an All-Star for the second consecutive season. Amidst the upsurge of the Georgia-born, one question has spread like wildfire on the internet, ‘Did Jaylen Brown have a 77-point game?’.

Facts of the matter

The narrative surrounding the situation is a false one as Brown has never had a 77-point game in his career. Interestingly, this chronicle arose from last month’s clash against the Dallas Mavericks as the 6ft 6″ guard humiliated Luka Doncic. While attempting to penetrate the paint, the handles of the 2016 draft pick put the contested Slovenian star on the floor.

This possession paved the way for an entertaining moment as NBA Memes posted it from X (formerly Twitter). With the caption, “Where were you when Jaylen Brown dropped 77 vs the Mavs?” it captured the prowess of the versatile NBA star.

Therefore, the digit 77 signified the Mavs star’s jersey number, rather than Brown’s points in that match. After all, the Celtics guard registered a comparatively lower 34 points in the encounter. His career-best scoring record in a single NBA game to this day remains 50 points.

Reasons for the Hoax

The buzz around the narrative gained momentum as it occurred following Joel Embiid‘s 70-point game against the San Antonio Spurs. The excitement of the night aided the 3x All-Star as the followers aimed to capitalize on the added attention. One such supporter posted, “Jaylen Brown heard Embiid dropped 70 so he dropped 77,” to reignite the notion.

Despite the story being entirely false, this number has been associated with the NBA star on quite a few occasions. Three weeks ago, the Celtics made the headlines after scoring 77 first-half points against the Miami Heat. Last season, Brown combined with his teammate Jayson Tatum to score 77 points together against the Houston Rockets. Another such feat happened during the 2022 Western Conference finals as Marcus Smart joined the Celtics duo to register an equal amount of points against the Golden State Warriors.

Thus, the recent narrative surrounding the Celtics star came across as little to no surprise for seasoned NBA supporters. Yet, it led to several believing and exaggerating his achievement without understanding the underlying context behind it. However, the hoax can now be buried in the ground as Brown sets his sights on a bigger goal.