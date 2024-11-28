No, Ayesha Curry Did Not Refuse to Invite Meghan Markle to Her Christmas Party. Debunking ‘Wild’ YouTube Rumor

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, was recently in the headlines for her Christmas Day tips and tricks. Ayesha is very popular for her work in food preparation, festive decorations, etc. Amidst the festive hype, a rumor has started spreading like wildfire that the 35-year-old entrepreneur has had a falling out with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Is there any truth to it or are these all just baseless rumors? Let’s find out.

Claim

According to the rumors, Markle reached out to the Currys seeking an invitation to their Christmas party. It was reported that Ayesha supposedly rejected the proposal and is trying to prioritize her family over her connections with public figures like Markle.

Verdict

The internet often shows its ugly side either by making up stories, presenting misinformation, or changing narratives. The current rumor is nothing but an example of the same. There is not a single shred of evidence backing any of these claims. Be it Markle’s interest in joining the Curry family for Christmas or Ayesha’s rejection of the same, nothing can be proved.

It’s just another example of people making up lies to stay relevant. The whole saga was started by some YouTubers.

Origin of the claim

YouTube is the most used video platform in the world, but some people are only interested in spreading misinformation via the platform. Several YouTube channels including CELEBRITY INSIDER, PRIME ROYAL MONARCHY, and Royal Secrets have all run with the same script.

This is an example of clickbait where “creators” make up fake scenarios or scripts to get people to click on their videos.

Ayesha has been in the limelight recently for her Christmas-themed interviews. While it’s undeniable that the Curry family puts up a grand celebration for Christmas, it’s highly unlikely that Meghan Markle would reach out to her to be a part of their family’s celebration. And even if she did reach out, it is very unlikely that the Currys would rudely reject the request.

Therefore, we must be careful what to believe when we see something on the Internet.