Fact Check: Is Michael Jordan Making $40 Million a Year on His New NBC Deal?

For a celebrity with the status of Michael Jordan, the Bulls legend certainly hasn’t been drawn toward the limelight nearly as much as most expected once he officially retired from the NBA for the third and final time in 2003. He had several commercial and movie appearances throughout his career, but it wasn’t until 2020’s “The Last Dance” that most got a current view of Jordan. So, when NBC announced that MJ would have a semi-regular involvement in their NBA coverage next season, everyone was caught by surprise.

As a result of the news, which nearly seems too good to be true, there’s been plenty of speculation regarding how NBC was able to coax Jordan back into regular public appearances. The main rumor that has flown around is that NBC made Jordan the highest-paid sports analyst in history with an average salary of $40 million.

This reported deal would surpass Tom Brady’s $37.5 million contract with Fox Sports. The number makes sense, as the two are undoubtedly the top retired names in their respective sports. This report has made waves, leading several other outlets to promote the same, but no, Michael Jordan is not set to make $40 million a year in his deal with NBC.

The rumor is not true, although the final number may not be too far off from this original report. To this point, there has been no word from NBC, nor Jordan’s camp, that has confirmed that amount. Unlike Brady, who has already called a Super Bowl in his short broadcasting career, MJ has virtually no experience in the job.

So, despite the Hall of Famer’s status as arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, it would still be a bit surprising to see him pull this much without any prior work in the booth. On the other hand, it’s possible that his status alone would be enough to warrant a contract that luxurious.

While nothing has proven that the rumor is true, there’s a reason it was created and why so many other sources reported the same. NBC must have pulled off something special to convince Jordan to join their broadcasting team, so many assumed it was the money that spoke to the six-time champion. But, considering Jordan’s status as a billionaire, money isn’t necessarily as convincing as it once was for MJ.

The final conclusion here is that until more information comes out, we won’t know exactly how much Jordan is making for NBC. It will certainly be in the tens of millions, but the report that stated 40 million has been proven wrong.

Case closed.