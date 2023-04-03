“FACTS!!!! Love to See it”: LeBron James Calls Out the Disrespect on Angel Reese After LSU Triumph Over Caitlin Clark’s Iowa State

HomeSearch

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 03/04/2023

Images of LeBron James and Angel Reese taken form USA Today Sports

LeBron James has been in the same position that Angel Reese has been in before. To be called out by people for celebrating in the face of favorites and to win and still be mocked. It happened just three years ago when the Lakers won the championship during the 2019-20 season.

And today, he retweeted, “FACTS!!!! Love to see it“. With a post about how Reese behaved after winning the NCAA title. In short, bye-bye haters.

That was not all though, LeBron took the criticism around Reese to heart. It reflected the state of the national media right now. And we think there are also subtle glances toward a racial preference. The prejudice is what LBJ wanted to highlight.

“FACTS!!!! Love to See it”: LeBron James uses retweets to deliver subtle hints about America’s preference for Clark over Reese

It’s true. LeBron hasn’t said a word of his own. He just retweeted some thoughts that reflected his own. And it is a smart way to go about it.

He retweeted messages about “class” and “exceptions to the rule” when it came to Caitlin Clark’s showboating.

We aren’t too sure what the problem with both is, but the fact is that neither player decided to be the bigger person. Despite that LeBron’s callout is due to the fact that he has stood for this same attitude.

Angel Reese and LSU win big, and LeBron James could not be happier!

For one LeBron is rightfully calling out those that didn’t appreciate Reese’s game (us included). However, Clark had a historic run. Most points in NCAA tournament history, first ever 40-point triple-double, and back-to-back games with 40 points, Caitlin was superior in every way.

And yet, we do think we might have been a little too harsh on Angel Reese. LeBron’s point is fair and warranted. After all, Angel is a winner now.

Basketball is a sport where tensions can get ugly and celebrations that taunt players are nothing new. LeBron’s defense of Angel is well warranted.

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. His interest in NBA started with the ascendancy of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2016-17 season. Since then, Jeet has managed to coalesce his knowledge of the game and his writing to create pieces that are reflective of the current state of the league. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

