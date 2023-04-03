“FACTS!!!! Love to See it”: LeBron James Calls Out the Disrespect on Angel Reese After LSU Triumph Over Caitlin Clark’s Iowa State

LeBron James has been in the same position that Angel Reese has been in before. To be called out by people for celebrating in the face of favorites and to win and still be mocked. It happened just three years ago when the Lakers won the championship during the 2019-20 season.

And today, he retweeted, “FACTS!!!! Love to see it“. With a post about how Reese behaved after winning the NCAA title. In short, bye-bye haters.

FACTS!!!! Love to see it https://t.co/YrrlIyg90S — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 3, 2023

That was not all though, LeBron took the criticism around Reese to heart. It reflected the state of the national media right now. And we think there are also subtle glances toward a racial preference. The prejudice is what LBJ wanted to highlight.

“FACTS!!!! Love to See it”: LeBron James uses retweets to deliver subtle hints about America’s preference for Clark over Reese

It’s true. LeBron hasn’t said a word of his own. He just retweeted some thoughts that reflected his own. And it is a smart way to go about it.

He retweeted messages about “class” and “exceptions to the rule” when it came to Caitlin Clark’s showboating.

Zero problem with Angel Reese, Caitlin Clarke or anyone as good as they are talking junk, because they back it up on the court. Some of y’all always have exceptions to your “rules” about “sportsmanship.” — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) April 2, 2023

If it wasn’t “classless” when Caitlin Clark did it, don’t call it classless when Angel Reese does it. Let the women compete, it’s sports!! pic.twitter.com/lJpS1NId68 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) April 2, 2023

If you praised Caitlin Clark as competitive, fiery, and passionate for doing the “You can’t See me” celebration and are criticizing Angel Reese for the same we already know!! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 2, 2023

We aren’t too sure what the problem with both is, but the fact is that neither player decided to be the bigger person. Despite that LeBron’s callout is due to the fact that he has stood for this same attitude.

Angel Reese and LSU win big, and LeBron James could not be happier!

For one LeBron is rightfully calling out those that didn’t appreciate Reese’s game (us included). However, Clark had a historic run. Most points in NCAA tournament history, first ever 40-point triple-double, and back-to-back games with 40 points, Caitlin was superior in every way.

And yet, we do think we might have been a little too harsh on Angel Reese. LeBron’s point is fair and warranted. After all, Angel is a winner now.

Basketball is a sport where tensions can get ugly and celebrations that taunt players are nothing new. LeBron’s defense of Angel is well warranted.