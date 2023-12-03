“Faintly Reminiscent of Michael Jordan!”: Skip Bayless Marvels at LeBron James’ 360 Layup Against the Rockets, NBA Twitter Joins

LeBron James continued to make the jaws drop of the audience as he gave birth to another big moment in his recent game. As the Houston Rockets came down to the City of Angels, the talisman of the Los Angeles Lakers stole the limelight. His in-game move was so spectacular that it moved the hearts of even the likes of Skip Bayless soon after.

Advertisement

With a little more than a minute left in the second quarter, James shielded the ball at the low post. Taking a page out of his predecessor, Hakeem Olajuwon’s book, the 38-year-old forced his way into the paint with impressive footwork. As a Rockets defender charged toward him to block his shot attempt, LeBron went for a 360 layup to give his team a 17-point lead.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AhnFireDigital/status/1731170231417016555?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The home crowd erupted, while Skip took to X to express his thoughts on the endeavor. The analyst drew comparisons with Michael Jordan‘s infamous 360 layup against the Detroit Pistons while he praised the 4x champion. “LeBron just pulled off an up-and-under spin off the glass – one side of the rim to the other — that was actually faintly reminiscent of Jordan,” he mentioned publicly.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1731171207742140893?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 19x All-Star certainly enjoyed that moment as his reaction revealed his thoughts on the move. The Lakers icon moved the index fingers of both his hands by the side of his head to indicate the ‘craziness’ of the situation. James showcased once again why he was far from concluding his NBA career at this stage.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Ballislife/status/1731175455133257753?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

How did the fans react to the iconic LeBron James layup?

The supporters joined forces to collectively praise the efforts of LeBron. A few made funny comments while others compared him with the rising stars in the league. One in particular mocked him for being able to do unthinkable things at this age.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/konigoat/status/1731170601841160359?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan supporter the 4x MVP wholeheartedly as he hinted at a lasting prime of James.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/0xKingAlex/status/1731170397159346260?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One supporter drew comparisons between him and the youngsters of the NBA to shed light on LeBron’s superiority.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/wezzyupnext/status/1731170640097366167?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With the franchise eventually closing out the match and registering their 12th win of the campaign, the King must be happy that his efforts bore fruit. Ahead of a crucial in-season tournament game against the Phoenix Suns, moments like this are bound to give the team confidence. The Lakers nation though would be looking forward to more of these throughout the season.