“Father Time is Undefeated”: Shaquille O’Neal Sympathizes With Klay Thompson, Gives ‘Harsh’ Reality Check

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors might be reaching a crossroads soon. The four-time Champ was recently, once again, pulled out of a game during the last minutes. The Golden State Warriors were playing the Nets at Barclay’s Centre and were down in the fourth, with Klay having an abysmal night from the floor, shooting just 4 for 9 for the night, and 0 for 3 from beyond the arc.

With 7:19 still left in the game, Klay would be subbed out, never to be reinserted after. Not only that, but the Dubs would go on to win the game 98-109 on the night, a significant turnaround that came after Klay’s subbing.

After the game, the TNT crew of Shaquille O’Neal, Jamal Crawford, and Candice Parker addressed Klay Thompson and his declining performance. Going into the topic head first, Shaq let his co-analysts know his feelings about Klay,

“When you’re at a 10 most of your career, and you start going to 8, it’s hard to believe…..but you have the mentality that you say ‘Imma get it back…We get older, but you know, Father Time is undefeated…and he can gladly say that he is one of those players that Father Time defeated.”

Shaq would go on to mention how he too was defeated by father time, as he eventually faded into oblivion reaching a certain point. He also mentioned that the only person that Father Time didn’t catch onto is LeBron James as he is still windmilling in games, even as he enters his 40s in just a few months.

But as per Shaq’s co-host and sixth-man extraordinaire, Jamal Crawford, Klay’s problem has nothing to do with father time. According to Crawford, Klay is having a good season, it’s just not a Klay-type season. In Crawford’s eyes, Klay needs to stop comparing himself to his past self but should embrace a more realistic set of goals and standards for himself.

What should Klay do?

The Golden State Warriors have a lot of talent, possibly the deepest bench in the West, with even rookies like Podziemski being effective from the jump. With monsters like Kuminga growing into their potential, it’s undoubtedly hard for someone like Klay to find his groove, as he has begun to accept a lesser role on the team.

But many like Kendrick Perkins, believe that Klay should take his talents elsewhere, as this would be his last opportunity to make big money and win big, talking more about it on ESPN First Take, Perkins said,

“I don’t understand why the Warriors won’t stop the bleeding. Trade Klay Thompson… I don’t think that he’s done, I think he’s mentally not there… This is probably gonna be his last opportunity to get his big bag.”

After the game with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr was asked about Thompson’s mentality around being benched and the recent ‘rutt’ that he has been in. Answering questions around the same, Kerr informed the media,

“Klay’s going through a bit of a rut. He’s still a helluva player and a guy we’re going to need & count on, but this last week there have been a few games where it felt like it was right to close with someone else. He embraced it. He’s accepted it.”

Even though Kerr may put up a strong front for the media, it looks like Klay is frustrated with the situation in Golden State. With the trade deadline coming in on 8th February, many had questions about possible trades that the Warriors might make to help Stephen Curry make a deep run, with Klay also possibly being traded.

During a recent episode of The 95.7 The Game, talking about the Warriors’ plans around the trade deadline, Kerr stated, “I can tell you there’s been no desperation on our part. There’s plenty of conversations, but 0 desperation.”

So as for now, it’s very clear that the Golden State Warriors have no clear plan on trading Klay, unless and until Klay or his camp decide to demand a trade out of Golden State, something that seems more real than ever.