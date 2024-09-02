“Michael Jordan Of Anything”: Barack Obama Once Used Bulls Legend as the Benchmark of Greatness

Numerous current players, legends, and analysts often regard Michael Jordan as the greatest of all time. But there was a time when former United States president, Barack Obama, used MJ’s name as a benchmark of greatness while receiving the nation’s highest civilian honor back in 2016 in the White House.

The Bulls legend was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom for all that he has done in the world of basketball and off the court. Barack Obama decided to use the phrase ‘The Michael Jordan of’ phrase to describe greatness in any field there is.

“There’s a reason why you call somebody ‘The Michael Jordan of.’ Michael Jordan of neurosurgery, Michael Jordan of rabbis or the Michael Jordan of outrigger canoeing.”

The former president went on to add, “They know what you’re talking about. Because Michael Jordan is the Michael Jordan of greatness. He is the definition of somebody so good at what they do that everybody recognizes him. That’s pretty rare.”

Obama, who had been a Bulls fan himself, took this opportunity to not only praise his favorite player but also highlight the greatness of Jordan in terms of basketball and as an athlete as a whole.

MJ won six NBA championships, and five MVPs, making the All-Star games 14 times all the while etching his name in various columns of the history books. He became the epitome of what the best of basketball is.

And over the years, numerous analysts or legends have tried to undermine him or try to put someone else above him. But for a United States president to give him his flowers the way Obama did cannot be ignored, and Jordan’s legacy will always be solidified no matter the doubters.

Obama’s heartfelt note to Jordan

MJ has won nearly every accolade possible during his time in the NBA. Even after retiring, Jordan barely left any segment where he wasn’t honored. And this year, Black Jesus was inducted into the Bulls ring of honor.

Obama decided to pen a heartfelt note to Mike, congratulating him for making it into another segment as per SportsIllustrated.

“What people didn’t realize at the time – what maybe even Michael didn’t realize at the time – was that the same young man would become the greatest player the game had ever seen, a transcendent athlete who would fundamentally change the face of sports, commerce and American culture.”

The Bulls legend changed the game in his own way, becoming an icon in the country and around the world. He became an icon in the world of pop culture while also being credited for popularising the game on an international level, inspiring millions to take up basketball and be ‘Like Mike.’