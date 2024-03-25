Anthony Edwards Channels His Inner LeBron James As He Claims To Have Predicted The Entirety Of The 2023-24 NBA Season

There have been a few surprises this season as to where some teams are currently placed in their respective conferences. Squads in the Eastern Conference saw a few changes as injuries played a big role in some of the teams’ current season records. However, it was the Western Conference that witnessed quite a landscape switch with some teams making a drastic leap seemingly out of nowhere. One of the teams to do so is the Minnesota Timberwolves. But is the Wolves’ success due to Ant-Man’s incredible jump this year? And more importantly, was it all predicted by the star already?

As the title suggests, Timberwolves’ star guard Anthony Edwards was able to channel his inner LeBron James recently. Edwards claimed he had predicted exactly how the 2023-24 NBA regular season standings would come to look by the end of the year.

Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves past the Golden State Warriors in an exciting 114-110 comeback win tonight. After the game, Edwards sat down with the media and went on to reveal he had predicted where a few teams would be by the end of the season.

“I told them. I told them that we was gonna be the top three in the West and they was like, ‘Nah, you’re going to be in the play-in again. It’s cool.’ I actually told them that Orlando was gonna be in the playoffs, I told them that Tyrese [Haliburton] would be in the play-in game. I told them New York would be super good. And they was strictly on, we gonna be in the play-in. And I told them like, ‘Nah, we gonna be top three.’ And…I think we’re doing pretty good so far, so.”

Anthony Edwards claimed that he was able to predict how the season would turn out in terms of where teams would rank in their conferences. This was likely something that took place during the most recent offseason, as Team USA participated in the FIBA World Cup.

Now, Ant-Man’s claims of making such accurate predictions do seem a little unbelievable at first. However, certain NBA players have claimed to be capable of this kind of feat, with Lakers superstar, LeBron James once even claiming he predicted Kobe Bryant would score 81 points in a game shortly before it happened. That said, fans have claimed that James may have been lying at the time.

Ant’s claims were somewhat reminiscent of LBJ’s claims over the years, something that fans have trolled him for extensively on social media. But the other side of the argument is, what if Edwards had actually predicted so many outcomes? From the Orlando Magic making it to the playoffs after missing out on the postseason for the past four years to predicting how good the New York Knicks will be, Edwards did get some surprising predictions right, if he actually did.

But what may have seemed like the most far-fetched prediction from Edwards was claiming that the T-Wolves would finish top-three in the West. Yet, given the Wolves star’s ‘killer’ mentality, if he is telling the truth about any of his predictions, it is this one.

A 22YO Anthony Edwards is leading the Wolves’ massive leap

The Minnesota Timberwolves have really taken the league by storm this season. After finishing the 2022-23 NBA campaign as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, the Wolves dominated this year as the number-one team in the West for a good couple of weeks. The team has since suffered the loss of All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns due to injury but still remains third in the West.

Had KAT stayed healthy, the Wolves probably would’ve been able to hold their spot as the top dog in the West to this day. But despite the injury to Towns, it has been Anthony Edwards who has played the role of a catalyst to perfection this season. Edwards has been averaging 26.4 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game as per StatMuse. And given the wave of momentum he has behind him, he is showing no sign of plateauing anytime soon.

However, those numbers do not do justice to how crucial Edwards has been to the team. The 6’5 guard took over games whenever the team needed someone to score clutch points. He rallied the roster even after the team lost its second-leading scorer. And let’s not forget, Ant-Man has also given fans a potential Dunk of the Year poster over John Collins.

The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar has stepped up to the plate and delivered whatever the team needed from him throughout the season. Whether Edwards’ was actually able to predict the script for this year’s season may remain a mystery till the end of time. But one thing is certain. This Timberwolves team is going to pose quite a few problems for opposing players come the postseason.