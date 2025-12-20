“Find Different Ways to Score”: Anthony Edwards Says Thunder’s Playoff Defense Forced Him to Add a Post Game

Since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2020, Anthony Edwards has developed into an All-Star level player in the NBA. However, with five seasons now behind him, the criticisms coming his way are a natural part of that progression. His playoff performances, for instance, have been heavily scrutinized, forcing Edwards to adapt.

After losing back-to-back Western Conference Finals series, Edwards has added new elements to his already impressive offensive arsenal. Ant spent the offseason refining his mid-range game and, more importantly, building strength in the post.

Edwards himself acknowledged this shift in a recent interview with Shams Charania. The Ant Man explained that he has deliberately worked to expand his game, knowing those added dimensions will be crucial during crunch time in the playoffs.

“Working on my mid-range. Being able to play though contact. Trying to leave the refs alone because I had a lot of ticks last year. So just trying to grow,” stated Edwards.

Shams asked him specifically about his post game and why he made it such a focus. The Timberwolves star had his answer locked and loaded. “Playing against OKC,” responded Ant.

The Thunder took down the Wolves 4-1, and aside from a close Game 4, OKC didn’t really struggle for their wins. That kind of dominance clearly told Ant that he needs to grow stronger if he hopes to get through the defending champs, especially considering they’ve only lost two games this year.

“They play like AAU defense, like run and jump,” Edwards continued. “So there’s not too much you going to be able to do at the top of the court with the ball in your hand because they’re going to put 2-3 people on the ball every time I touch it. So after the series I was just like, ‘Man I got to find different ways to score.'”

That mindset is what separates stars from players who remain stuck at the same level. Edwards is not running from the disappointment of back-to-back Western Conference Finals exits. He is using it as fuel. If Oklahoma City showed him that the game tightens up when defenses swarm and possessions slow down, then Ant’s response is simple: get stronger, get smarter, and become tougher to guard.

The next step in his evolution will not be defined by highlight dunks or deep threes, but by his ability to punish teams when they take everything else away. And if that growth carries over when the lights are brightest, the Timberwolves’ ceiling suddenly looks much higher.