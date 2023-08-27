“He’s Old and Washed Up”: Jimmy Butler Hilariously Roasts Dwyane Wade 2 Years After HOF Teammate Put Forth His Preconceived Notions

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) and forward Jimmy Butler (21) looks on against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler and franchise legend Dwyane Wade have long shared a playful relationship. The two were teammates at the Chicago Bulls during the 2016-17 NBA season, by which time Wade was 34 years old. Regardless, Butler continued the trend in a recent video at his basketball camp in Florida, claiming that Wade used to be tough to guard, but was now “old and washed up.” The clip was posted by ClutchPoints initially.

The video comes 2 years after Wade hilariously explained his initial notions about a young Jimmy Butler. In a video posted by Bleacher Report, Wade can be seen explaining how he never thought Butler was going to be good enough for the NBA. While the claims might sound hard, the two are obviously friends and have a lot of respect for each other.

Jimmy Butler roasts Dwyane Wade at basketball camp

In the video, Butler can be seen talking to an audience of kids at his Florida basketball camp. He initially seems to be full of praise for his fellow Heat legend, claiming that Wade was taught to guard during his playing days.

However, in typical fashion, Butler finished by claiming that the 41-year-old was now “old and washed-up.”

“Whenever I had to play against Dwyane Wade, he was absolutely the hardest person to guard. He was so strong and athletic. You couldn’t touch him because he was a superstar. D-Wade was tough. Now he’s old and washed up.”

Speaking just weeks after Wade’s induction into the NBA Hall of Fame, Butler was obviously teasing his friend and former teammate. While the two may have had their differences in the past, there is little doubt that they are still good friends.

Wade once threatened Butler after Instagram comment

A few months ago, Butler had jokingly commented “Well Damn!” under Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union’s Instagram post. This led to a warning from Wade, who claimed Butler would see the “what the good, the bad, and the ugly is like” if he did something similar again.

The two might have been teammates for just one season. However, Wade was helping Butler even before he got picked in the 2013 NBA draft.

Butler has previously suggested he has an elder-brother-like relationship with Wade, who helped him train when he was preparing for the NBA. Their playful ribbing over the years just shows that the two have continued to be close, ever since.