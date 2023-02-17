HomeSearch

“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has to worry about Giannis Antetokounmpo”: NBA Twitter Reacts as Greek Freak Becomes Franchise Leader in Major Stats

Advait Jajodia
|Published 17/02/2023

Feb 10, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts to the crowd after a basket in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the only 6 teams to play tonight. Being hosted by the Chicago Bulls for their last clash before the All-Star break, Giannis Antetokounmpo started the clash with aims to improve their win streak to 12.

The Greek Freak, who has been having an incredible month of February averaging 37/13/7, played merely 9 minutes of the clash before heading to the locker room with a hand injury.

However, even in that little time that he was on the hardwood, the 2-time MVP managed to etch his name in the history books.

NBA Twitter reacts as Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes franchise’s assists leader

With Antetokounmpo’s assists to Jevon Carter midway into the first quarter, the 7-time All-Star surpassed Paul Pressey to become the Bucks’ all-time assists leader.

Now, Giannis leads the Wisconsin-based franchise in major stats – points, assists, blocks, and free throws. Further, the 28-year-old is only 441 rebounds away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the franchise’s all-time rebounds leader.

As soon as these facts went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Clearly, Giannis is one of the best to represent the Bucks.

The Greek Freak’s incredible 2022-2023 stats

The Bucks are one of the most in-form teams in the league. With a 40-17 record, Mike Budenholzer’s boys sit 2nd in the West, just 1 game behind the #1 Boston Celtics.

Antetokounmpo’s contributions have been a huge reason behind the organization’s success this season. The first person to put up such numbers since Wilt Chamberlain, the 10-year veteran has been averaging 32.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 54% shooting from the field.

Ranked #2 in the latest MVP ladder, the 7-footer is definitely a frontrunner to win the first-ever Michael Jordan trophy.

