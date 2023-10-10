“Why Do Bald Guys Always Wear Beards?”: Charles Barkley, 25 Years Before Roasting LeBron James’ Hair, Made Stark Remarks on Men’s Choices After Going Bald

Charles Barkley is quite the intellectual, especially, when it comes to the most peculiar things. In 1993, he made a rather weird but interesting observation related to bald men. A legend, who was known for being outspoken and still is to this day, Chuck shows no hesitation and always says what is on his mind. Things were no different when he questioned why bald men grow beards in his book ‘Sir Charles: Wit and Wisdom of Charles Barkley’. This was exactly 25 years before he poked fun at LeBron James, who himself has a thinning hairline, but a luscious beard.

Advertisement

It would be remiss not to point out that Barkley himself is bald. However, unlike most men, he has not worn a beard ever in his life. That being said, there have been plenty of NBA stars who have. The likes of Kevin Garnett, Chris Paul, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kevin Durant all have beards.

As mentioned earlier, so does King James. Nevertheless, the 1993 MVP just does not get it and has even harshly criticized bald men who grow beards.

Advertisement

Charles Barkley once called out bald men for growing beards in his book

In 2018, Charles Barkley hilariously joked with LeBron James about his hairline. Following the All-Star Game, LBJ sat down with the ‘Inside the NBA’ crew after winning the All-Star Game MVP. A few minutes into the conversation, the Round Mound of Rebound picked on Bron for growing a beard after losing some hair up top.

It was a humorous question, but one that ironically, Chuck has had doubts about for years. After all, just 25 years ago, he wrote about the same thing in his book. In the book, he talked about how he went bald. Furthermore, he clarified, that unlike most men, he “took it like a man”, and refused to grow excess facial hair.

“Why do bald guys always wear beards? When I started to go bald, I took it like a man.”

Even to this day, Chuck refuses to have any facial hair. Sporting his iconic bald look, Barkley doesn’t even have a hint of mustache anymore. Interestingly, even his former friend Michael Jordan never grew a beard.

Advertisement

That being said, he did have stache, that coincidentally, Barkley mocked years later. Nevertheless, it would seem that neither he nor MJ got in on the trend.

It would seem as though Barkley has a huge problem with bald men with beards. After all, this isn’t the first time he has mocked a player for their hair. In fact, he has taken aim at King James more than once, clowning him for once trying to cover his hairline with a headband.

At this point, who knows? Given how much he talks about it, one might even think the Chuckster is a tad bit jealous of all the great beards around him.