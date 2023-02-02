Following Scottie Pippen’s footsteps, Scottie Pippen Jr is Set to Feature on the NBA All-Star Weekend

Scottie Pippen is one of the league’s most famous players. Throughout his career, he has built a repertoire. A fierce competitor, an able scorer, and a master of defense. There is a reason why he won 6 championships with Michael Jordan.

And now, thanks to the great name of Scottie Pippen, his son, aptly also named Scottie Pippen Jr is now set to feature during the All-star weekend.

The All-Star weekend and particularly the all-star team was something Scottie himself was a regular at. He was a 7-time all-star and even won the all-star game MVP award.

His son, however, is in it for entirely different reasons.

Scottie Pippen Jr is set to play for the G-League squad during the NBA All-Star weekend

Looks like Scottie Jr will feature for the G-League squad which is set to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge. The challenge comprises 4 teams coached by NBA legends. The G-League squad will be coached by Jason Terry.

Pippen is plying his trade for the South Bay Lakers, where he is averaging 24 points with 6.9 assists per game. He was also named G-League player of the week in December.

Great merit for the stalwart, who has been grinding his way to an NBA roster.

Pippen Sr would be proud of his son

While there is doubt about the fact that he should be doing more, Scottie would none the less proud of his son. Sure, we think there are better options that you could have taken for a G-League squad.

But the name, Scottie Pippen is enough to garner attention. And on a weekend where all media spotlight will be in one place, getting every drop of it is good. Even if it amounts to little.

Young Scottie Jr, however, will be delighted and will hope this unlocks a journey to the NBA. Aim for the stars.

