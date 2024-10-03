mobile app bar

Footage of PSG Coach Blowing Up at Kylian Mbappe For Not Showing Michael Jordan’s Tenacity on Defense Emerges

Prateek Singh
Published

Michael Jordan and Kylian Mbappe

Michael Jordan and Kylian Mbappe (CREDITS: USA Today)

Michael Jordan’s impact transcended sports. The Bulls icon’s legacy is an inspiration to millions of people across the globe, including world-class athletes like French soccer superstar Kylian Mbappe. However, idolizing the six-time NBA champion is easy. Following in his footsteps and being as tenacious as he was is arduous, as the forward learned when receiving an earful from Luis Enrique.

In a snippet from the second episode of a documentary titled ‘You Have No F**king Idea,’ which follows the Spanish coach’s first season in charge of French giants Paris Saint-Germain, he is seen berating Mbappe for his lack of defensive work rate in their game against his former team FC Barcelona. In his fiery rant, Enrique calls out Mbappe and uses the forward’s affection for Jordan to put across his view. He says,

“I read that you liked Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan grabbed all his teammates by the balls and started defending like a son of a b*tch.”

Enrique tells Mbappe that while Jordan was a prolific player on offense, he also led by example on defense. He explained to the forward that the Bulls icon took on tough defensive assignments, and showed his teammates that he was as willing, if not more, to do the dirty work to ensure the team won.

