Former NBA Champ Brings Up Celtics Moving on From Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to Describe LeBron James and Lakers Situation

When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Luka Doncic back in February, it was viewed as the heist of the century. Not only had the Lakers gotten younger and healthier by swapping an aging Anthony Davis for someone younger who also happens to be a top-five player in the league, they had seemingly given LeBron James a new lease on life with which to chase his fifth ring.

Perhaps it was unreasonable to expect Luka and LeBron to jell instantly and deliver the Lakers their 18th NBA championship after just a few short months together, especially with roster deficiencies. Going forward, though, there’s no reason not to believe that with the right front office moves, the Lakers could be true contenders with Luka and LeBron leading the way.

Events of this summer have said otherwise. Even though LeBron opted in to the final year of his contract, he gave no indication he was happy with the direction of the franchise.

More information has come out since, with ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reporting that LeBron was not part of an end-of-season meeting between Luka, his manager, Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick. As Windhorst said in his piece, “Doncic is the face of the franchise now.”

It sure seems like LeBron is being ripped out of his Batman costume and squeezed into a Robin one in real-time, but Kendrick Perkins said on yesterday’s episode of the Road Trippin’ podcast that it comes with the territory for aging stars. He even provided an example that he witnessed early in his career.

“I watched it happen in Boston. It went from KG and Paul and Ray — Ray left and went to Miami — all of a sudden, Rondo started being in meetings with Danny Ainge and Doc that KG and Paul weren’t in. It’s part of it.”

Perkins also made the connection that Klutch Sports, LeBron’s agency led by Rich Paul, is no longer running things with the Lakers. Now it’s WME and Bill Duffy, i.e. Luka’s representation. WME also reps recent Lakers signee Deandre Ayton, which Perkins thinks isn’t a coincidence.

“I told this to Rich Paul on the phone, and we had an argument ’cause I said it on TV and we argue a lot. I told him … it’s a new sheriff, Klutch Sports is not running it no more; LeBron is not running the Lakers organization no more. It is Luka Doncic, Bill Duffy.”

LeBron is still one of the best players in the NBA. He made Second Team All-NBA last year for a reason, but his actions and words have all indicated that retirement is close at hand. Luka is the future for the franchise, so it only makes sense that he’d have more input than someone who won’t be there soon.

Richard Jefferson said it perfectly: “The person that’s about to retire from the company is not making boardroom decisions. That’s just factual in any industry, any business.”

LeBron has been used to getting his way and having his voice heard for his entire 22-year career. It can’t be easy to see that slipping away, especially given how great he’s been as a player.

The Lakers are always one of the most fascinating and drama-filled teams in the league, and it looks like the foreseeable future won’t be any different. Could LeBron actually request a trade, or will he get with the program to chase a ring with Luka? The season is still months away, but it can’t come soon enough so that we can find out.