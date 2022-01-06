“Nurk doing what everyone has wanted to do for like 2 years now, open hand slap to Tyler Herro”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Bosnian center throwing a hand at the Heat guard 

A not so entertaining Miami Heat game against the Portland Trail Blazers suddenly grabbed some attention as Jusuf Nurkic slapped Tyler Herro.

The Miami Heat’s game against a depleted Portland Trail Blazers was full of action throughout the night. With Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo already out of the lineup, the Heat were also somewhat similar to the Blazers on paper.

Still with their veteran floor general, Kyle Lowry on the floor, the Heat were on top of the Blazers for most of the game. The action started with the ejection of Lowry, which appeared to be a horrific mistake at a rookie referee’s end.

A rather bland game came to life after the former Raptors point guards’ got ejected. As Portland fancied their chances and outscored the Heat 33-25 in the third quarter to make it a 1 possession game, Miami stayed put and didn’t let the opponents take the lead.

While at it, Heat guard Tyler Herro and Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic got into a tussle following a screen set by the big man.

Nurkic swung on Herro 😳 Blazers-Heat getting chippy pic.twitter.com/joVa5cwopk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 6, 2022

Jusuf Nurkic throws a hand at Tyler Herro and blazes Twitter up

The Blazers had the ball down 10 points with one minute remaining in the game when Nurkic set a hard screen on Herro to free Norman Powell’s drive to the lane. Herro, who tumbled to the floor, got up and ran toward Nurkic and shoved him in the back. The Blazers big man then threw a left hand at Herro’s face. Twitter was quickly on to the duo.

Tyler Herro in that tunnel like 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wDlOkyONaE — Hugh (@Hugh_Glass32) January 6, 2022

Kyle Lowry when he saw Tyler Herro pull in to the lockeroom early 😂😭 #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/vduvanURdU — D🅰️niel (@DanielAlva85) January 6, 2022

Nurk doing what everyone has wanted to do for like 2 years now. Open hand slap Tyler herro 😂😂😂 https://t.co/ZSq0FmvR3O — Rickybells (@rickybellspdx) January 6, 2022

Tyler Herro what were you thinking going after Nurkic. we’ve seen your boxing videos pal — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) January 6, 2022

Portland comes to Miami January 19th! Tyler Herro will be ready for Jusuf Nurkic 😂 pic.twitter.com/HTIRHDBFNY — BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) January 6, 2022

Like they were ready for Nikola Jokic? Herro would want no part of Jusuf if he wants to continue his run for the 6th man of the year.

People Tyler Herro wants no part of. pic.twitter.com/ST7BdtzXwW — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 6, 2022

It seemed like a Déjà vu of what Markieff Morris went through against Nikola Jokic after hard fouling him a few days back. That was at least a bad foul to which the Joker reacted the way he did.

Herro’s reaction to Nurkic’s legal screen barely makes sense. Why did the Heat team wait in the tunnel for the Nuggets players, when they themselves do not consider pushing a person behind the back a crime? Just for a cool picture, maybe?