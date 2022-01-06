Basketball

“Nurk doing what everyone has wanted to do for like 2 years now, open hand slap to Tyler Herro”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Bosnian center throwing a hand at the Heat guard 

"Nurk doing what everyone has wanted to do for like 2 years now, open hand slap to Tyler Herro": NBA Twitter reacts to the Bosnian center throwing a hand at the Heat guard 
Akash Murty

Previous Article
BBL hat tricks list: Gurinder Sandhu becomes 1st Sydney Thunder bowler to perform a Big Bash League hat-trick
Next Article
Cyril Abiteboul set to return to Formula 1? Possibility as Otmar Szafnauer has left Aston Martin
NBA Latest Post
"Nurk doing what everyone has wanted to do for like 2 years now, open hand slap to Tyler Herro": NBA Twitter reacts to the Bosnian center throwing a hand at the Heat guard 
“Nurk doing what everyone has wanted to do for like 2 years now, open hand slap to Tyler Herro”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Bosnian center throwing a hand at the Heat guard 

A not so entertaining Miami Heat game against the Portland Trail Blazers suddenly grabbed some…