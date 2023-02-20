Gabrielle Union Takes to IG To Call Out Husband Dwyane Wade and LeBron James’ 2007 All-Star Game Fit

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union played gracious hosts to the 2023 All-Star Weekend. In 2022, D Wade purchased a minority stake in the Utah Jazz. This indirectly led him to play host to the future All-Star festivities. For his first time as a host, Wade did a stellar job.

From winning the Celebrity Game as a Captain against the majority owner, Ryan Smith, to being an ever-present presence throughout the weekend, Wade had a busy time. Despite his schedule, the former NBA champion ensured his fashion was always on point.

Yours truly TemsBaby seen with Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union at the #NBAAllStar

If you have followed Dwyane Wade on social media in recent times, you would have seen the excellent outfits he wears. However, his fashion sense wasn’t always this good. Gabrielle Union recently put up a reminder of the same.

Gabrielle Union shares a photo of Dwyane Wade and LeBron James at 2007 All-Star Game

Dwyane Wade was also known for his iconic(note: Iconic doesn’t always mean good) fashion sense, right from his days as a player. His fashion sense and outfits started climbing right after his retirement from the NBA. While some of the credits may go to Gabrielle Union, a big part of it goes to his stylist, Jason Bolden.

However, back in 2007, things weren’t that way. During the All-Star Game in Las Vegas, Wade dressed up in a grey suit with a bucket hat. GQ sports went ahead and shared a photo of Wade and LeBron James as part of their Style Hall of Fame series.

While the piece may have looked amazing at that time, Gabrielle Union got a good laugh looking at it right now. So much so that she went ahead and shared a story on Instagram with the caption,

“Lordt. I have follow up questions!”

Dwyane Wade isn't going to hear the end of it 🤡

DWade should have a fun time answering those questions.

Wade talked about how fashion makes him feel

Growing up in an environment with dressed men around him, Wade was always inclined towards fashion. Now that his NBA career is over and the restrictions on what he can and cannot wear are almost non-existent, he’s been exercising his rights.

From his iconic Met Gala fit in 2022,

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade dressed in custom #AtelierVersace at the 2022 Met Gala.

to those from previous years,

Dwyane Wade's tuxedo hoodie will forever be my favorite Met Gala fit

Wade has always tried his best to be the best-dressed man in the room.

Talking about his 2022 Met Gala fit, Wade said,

“I felt like the flyest person in the world at that moment. The way it hit, the way it lay, it was just so beautiful to me.”

“It was just, for me…It was like, ‘Damn, this is what I love. This is what I want to be a part of.’”

Wade and his family have become fashion icons, and we hope to see many more jaw-dropping outfits.

