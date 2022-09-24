Gabrielle Union, who was married before meeting Dwyane Wade, vowed to never let her Hollywood career come between her and Heat legend

Gabrielle Union reveals her mentality going into her relationship with Dwyane Wade in regards to her career.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have been married to one another since August 30th, 2014. That makes 8+ years of marriage and it’s incredible to see the two continue to flaunt their healthy relationship on social media frequently.

While the two seem to be happy and content with where they are currently, this wasn’t always the case. The two met at a Super Bowl party in 2007, a year after Union had split with NFL star, Chris Howard. This was around the time Wade was going through an extremely public divorce with Siohvaughn Funches

After it was made clear that the two were single, they decided to start seeing each, making it public in 2010. They would continue to date until 2013 where they would break up in January. During this time, Dwyane Wade fathered his 3rd child with another woman, making his and Union’s situation more complicated.

Gabrielle did reveal however, that it was more than just that moment that eventually led to them getting back together.

Gabrielle Union on her and Dwyane Wade going on a break.

Gabrielle Union has always been candid about a majority of the inner workings of her relationship with Dwyane Wade. In one instance, she talked about what led to her and Dwyane breaking up and then eventually finding their way back to one another.

“When you’re debating whether to go backward or forward, you have to look at the original issue. It was because of distance and scheduling. I finished filming the show, then I flew to Vegas right away to start shooting Think Like a Man Too. I couldn’t take time off and I missed some quality togetherness we desperately needed.”

Union would then go on to say that she reassessed her priorities and that at the end of the day, she wouldn’t sacrifice having a family or her personal career goals.

