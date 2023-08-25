“Get A Look At The Dynasty, This The Next One”: Shaquille O’Neal Highlights Magic Johnson’s Words Of Affirmation Following 2000 Title Win With Kobe Bryant

NBA commissioner David Stern hands Los Angeles Lakers Phil Jackson (left), Shaquille O’Neal (center) and Kobe Bryant (right) their championship trophy at the end of Game 4 of the NBA Finals at The Meadowlands. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant formed one of the most fearsome duos the NBA ever seen. After Shaq moved to the Lakers back in 1996, the two ended up winning their first championship in their 4th season together. The achievement meant that the Lakers won their first championship since 1988, back when Magic Johnson used to play for the franchise. Magic was obviously also elated and ended up celebrating the championship with Shaq and Kobe. O’Neal recently posted a throwback picture on Instagram, remembering the celebrations. The image was initially shared by TNT.

The then General Manager of the Lakers, Jerry West, had not only moved for Shaq in the 1996 offseason but also had high hopes for Kobe Bryant, the number 13 pick from the draft. The stress ended up resulting in a three-day hospitalization for Jerry West.

Shaquille O’Neal posts throwback picture from 1st NBA championship

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal would go on to win another two championships in the following seasons. Regardless, considering the momentous first championship, Kobe and Shaq were joined by none other than Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

The Lakers had moved past the Sacramento Kings before defeating the Phoenix Suns easily in the Conference Semifinals. In the Conference Finals, they needed two wins in Portland after losing game 2 to open a 3-1 lead.

The 2000 Championship Finals saw the Lakers defeat the Indiana Pacers in 6 games to win their first ring since the 1980s. Shaq produced what was said to be the best-ever performance by a player in the Finals.

He averaged 38 points, 16 rebounds and 2 blocks to win what was his first Finals MVP award. Regardless, the celebrations saw Magic Johnson joining the dynamic duo. Johnson had even predicted that the two would go on to build another dynasty for his franchise.

Kobe Bryant and O’Neal had their fair share of problems during playing days

O’Neal and Kobe famously had their issue when they used to play together. Both wanted to be the alpha players of their team and were obviously huge candidates for the role.

While their games perfectly complemented each other, the Lakers were regularly rocked with rumors of problems off the court. The two were even known to have gotten into physical altercations with each other during training, according to Fadeaway World.

Shaq claimed that it was Kobe who threw the first punch, which stunned him, considering their difference in size. Regardless, the pair had utmost respect for each other as players, and eventually forged a real friendship that stood the test of time.