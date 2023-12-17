Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Chilling’ With His Kids While Playing The Pistons Has NBA Twitter In Shambles: “His Kids Could’ve Played”

Dec 16, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks a basket in the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks are in incredible form at the moment. Having won 11 of their last 14 games before tip-off, the Bucks were expected to extend their win streak tonight as they hosted the Detroit Pistons. Yes, everyone expected Adrian Griffin’s team to have an easy ride to a victory. Without breaking any sweat, during the course of the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo decided to spend time with his kids.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was on the team’s injury report for tonight’s clash. Despite only being listed as a ‘probable’, the Greek Freak went ahead and suited up. In a little over 25 minutes, the two-time MVP recorded 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. After one point in the third quarter, seeing his team up big, the European star went to the bench and called it a night.

Having not played for the entirety of the final period, at one point of the quarter, the 29-year-old star was seen relaxing with his two kids – Liam and Maverick – on the team’s bench.

As soon as the photo went viral on social media, NBA Twitter had some hilarious reactions to it, with X (Formerly Twitter) user, ‘WinStreakz‘ even saying the following.

“His kids could’ve played the Pistons tbh”

The Detroit Pistons is the worst team in the NBA. However, suffering a 114-146 loss is embarrassing irrespective of the opponent.

The Pistons have lost 23 games in a row

The Milwaukee Bucks have three more games remaining in their nine-game-long homestand. Grabbing this win against the Pistons allowed Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. to improve to an 18-7 record.

On the other hand, the Detroit Pistons just suffered their 23rd straight loss. Merely 3 losses away from tying the longest losing streak in the league’s history, it is evident that they are having the worst slump in franchise history.

During the previous loss’s postgame interview, the head coach of the Pistons wore his heart on his sleeves as he was emotional while talking about the 22-game losing streak.

“It’s deflating,” Williams said. “It is what it is. It’s a lot of repetitive games.”

Sitting at the bottom-most position with a 2-24 record, day after day, the Pistons’ shot at finishing as a top-10 seed in the East keeps diminishing.