Giannis Antetokounmpo Orchestrated Damian Lillard’s Exit From The Bucks, Suggests Jim Jackson

One of the most eyebrow-raising shake-ups in this year’s NBA offseason was the waiving of superstar Damian Lillard. The Milwaukee Bucks chose to stretch his $113 million contract over five years, as he recovers from a torn Achilles that will likely keep him sidelined until 2026. But why would the Bucks let go of a nine-time All-Star? According to Jim Jackson, it might have something to do with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Initial reports following Lillard’s release suggested that Antetokounmpo was unhappy with the Bucks’ front office. This only fueled speculation about a potential exit for the Greek Freak, with teams like the Warriors, Raptors, and Knicks (among others) reportedly interested.

But looking at the bigger picture, Lillard’s departure cleared valuable cap space, which the Bucks used to bring in Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers. It’s clear the move was made to maximize their title window with Antetokounmpo still on the roster, as the front office remains well aware of the growing noise around Giannis hearing offers elsewhere.

Former NBA player Jim Jackson had thoughts on the move and they involve a Giannis theory. The retired star shared his take during an interview on Podcast P with host Paul George. He wondered whether the Bucks approached Giannis about the decision on Dame, and instead of standing up for his teammate, Giannis may have simply let the front office handle it.

“If management and comes to you and says, ‘What do you think about coach or we gonna do this or we may fire him,’ and your star player is like, ‘Well you got to do what you go to do as an organization.’He’s not saying no that you’ve got to fire him. But he’s not saying “yes, I advocate for him.'”

Jackson wasn’t done there either. He explained using his own playing history how that non-answer was probably all the Bucks needed to hear to waive Dame. “Did you really advocate to have this person stay? Or did you just kind of let the organization when they asked you the question do what they have to do. You can’t play that in-between,” he stated.

While the theory is interesting, Jackson may be overlooking one key fact: Giannis and Lillard have grown quite close as friends. Sure, it’s possible Antetokounmpo stayed quiet because Dame was injured, but it’s even more likely that he was unhappy with Milwaukee’s decision.

Dame spoke about growing close to Giannis when he was traded to the Bucks in 2023

When “Dame Time” was traded from Portland to Milwaukee in the fall of 2023, the expectations were sky high. Many believed the Bucks were poised to become a dominant force in the East. But much of that hinged on whether Lillard and Giannis could build real chemistry.

Fortunately for Bucks fans, the two seemed to click right away. Dame even mentioned that they talked all the time and, while they weren’t best friends, he felt they were building something special together.

“We have a good relationship. We talk all the time,” Dame said during an interview with Chris Haynes. “[Relationships] take time. You have to go through the process of having a relationship… But because we are stars and we have to be able to work together and we have to continue to get better at it.”

The Bucks did show flashes of brilliance in the Lillard and Giannis era. The team won the 2024 NBA Cup and looked like a tough contender for the postseason. But then Dame got hurt, came back, and got hurt even worse, and the Pacers stuck a nail in the coffin by knocking the Bucks out in the first round. It’s a shame because a healthy Dame is one of the most exciting players to watch in the league, especially during the postseason. He has plenty of time to write his redemption story, but at 34 years old, he is running out of time.

As for Giannis? He now has a new shiny toy in Turner, whom the Bucks acquired from Indy. Turner has signed for four years and will hopefully be the missing piece for a team that has been knocked out in the first round the last three postseasons.

Giannis’s 2021 title win seems much further away, but perhaps this shake-up might reignite the team’s chances. After all, the business of basketball always trumps loyalty, especially if the team wins.