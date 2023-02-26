Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs Suns? Bucks Release Injury Report 2023 NBA All-Star Captain

Feb 24, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots during the first quarter against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the man in the spotlight right now. The Greek Freak has been in scintillating form throughout the season. His team is on a 13-game win streak and fans want to know if he will play a crucial game vs the Phoenix Suns.

The Milwaukee Bucks are on the longest winning streak for the NBA season. 13 wins on the trot and they could notch another one if they manage to beat a revamped Phoenix Suns.

Giannis withdrew early from both the All-Star game and the game vs the Heat, the night before. Milwaukee fans are curious about the status of the Greek superstar.

Also read: “MF Banger Right There”: NBA World Reacts to Joel Embiid’s Full Court Shot Against Jayson Tatum Led Celtics

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs the Phoenix Suns? Milwaukee Bucks Release injury report ahead of a road game

As per the latest reports from the Milwaukee Bucks camp, Giannis is listed as doubtful for the game. The reason? Not the wrist apparently.

The Bucks submitted an injury report for Sunday’s game against the Suns earlier this afternoon. Doubtful:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right quad contusion) OUT:

Wesley Matthews (right calf strain) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 25, 2023

The reason is a right quad contusion and not the wrist issue he faced earlier. The Bucks will be cautious about his return. Alongside Antetokounmpo, Wesley Matthews is listed as out. The rest of the squad is fit and will look to continue their win streak.

Also read: Dennis Rodman, Who Dated Jeanie Buss, Had A Strange Take On Los Angeles

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s mindblowing stats in the 2022-23 NBA Season

The Greek Freak is in some serious form this season. He has eclipsed his MVP numbers from the last two times. Currently, he is averaging, 31.2 points, 12 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

The Bucks are currently 1 game behind the first-seed Celtics on the back of the 2023 NBA All-Star captain’s heroics. This has earned him the second spot in the KIA MVP ladder.

Also read: “Get You’re A** Home Savannah”: LeBron James Takes A Page Out Giannis’s Book In His Wife’s Comments