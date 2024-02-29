“You’re Not Going To Become My Best Friend In 3 Weeks”: Damian Lillard Details His Progressing Relationship With Giannis Antetokounmpo

Recently, Damian Lillard sat down for an interview with Chris Haynes and spoke about several topics about his first five months in Milwaukee. Apart from revealing how he missed his family, friends, and the city of Portland, Lillard also detailed his progressing relationship with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Advertisement

When Damian Lillard was acquired by the Bucks in October 2023, several analysts and enthusiasts expected the guard to have an immediate impact on the franchise. Further, it was also expected of Dame to quickly develop on-court as well as off-court chemistry. However, the sharpshooter states that flourishing relationships take time to blossom.

“We have a good relationship. We talk all the time. [Relationships] take time. You have to go through the process of having a relationship… But because we are stars and we have to be able to work together and we have to continue to get better at it, everybody’s like, ‘We want y’all to be best friends right now.’ But I think the truth of it is you’re not going to become my best friend in three weeks. It’s going to take some time,” Dame said.

Advertisement

For Dame, developing a special bond off the hardwood is just as important as building a great understanding on the court. Hence, he wants to give it some time and learn the type of person and friend Antetokounmpo is.

“I want to know who you really are. And when I do something you don’t like, how are you going to respect me and respond to me? And when I’m struggling, how are you going to act? And when I’m blossoming? That’s what friends are, like when you struggling, I know what you really are and what you really capable of and I believe it. That’s how you really develop that type of stuff,” Lillard revealed.

Dame has always been lauded for being an unselfish player and a loving teammate. His relationship with former teammates CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic is proof that the 6ft 2” guard gets along well with his co-stars. With Lillard and Giannis both known for being family-oriented, down-to-earth individuals, a healthy relationship between them almost seems like a certainty. However, as Damian Lillard rightly put it, that kind of bond absolutely requires more time than just a couple of weeks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo handed over the Bucks’ leadership to Damian Lillard

All the members of the Milwaukee Bucks have tried their best to make Damian Lillard feel comfortable since his move to Wisconsin. Especially Giannis Antetokounmpo, he’s been doing his level best to start their relationship off on a good note.

Even before the 2023-2024 season began, the two-time MVP declared that the Milwaukee Bucks were Dame’s team to lead.

Advertisement

“Basically, I might be here but this is his team. At the end of the day, for him to feel successful, [he’s] got to feel very comfortable,” Giannis said.

Right after the All-Star Break, the Greek Freak reiterated himself, making it clear that Dame had the freedom to keep control of the rock during the final minutes of the game.

“I am his biggest fan. Good or bad, I ride with Dame until the f–king end. I ride with Dame. Like I’ve been saying this over and over again. This. Is. His. Team. Down the stretch, he’s going to get the ball. There’s nothing else that we will do. I don’t know how else to put it. I don’t know what else to say. But at the end of the day, he has to believe it too,” Giannis stated.

So far, despite not living up to the expectations set for them, the Bucks are placed 3rd in the Eastern Conference. With Lillard finally finding his rhythm during the second half of the campaign, the Milwaukee Bucks would be expected to replicate the success they witnessed in 2021.