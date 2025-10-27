mobile app bar

Giannis Antetokounmpo Rewrites History Books With Dominant 3-Game Stretch

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Oct 26, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Rocket Arena.

The focus on rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future destination has now shifted to his on-court performances, and boy, has the Milwaukee Bucks forward started with a bang. Two wins out of three games is hardly the best the Bucks could have hoped for, but on a personal level, Giannis is rocking it.

There’s no other All-NBA caliber player in Milwaukee this season, so Giannis has taken up onus of Milwaukee’s postseason hopes all on his shoulders. And of course, with that, the numbers have started to rack up.

In fact, Giannis has made history following his performances in the first three games of the season against the Wizards, Raptors, and Cavaliers. He’s scored 37, 31, and 40 points respectively, grabbing 14, 20, and 14 rebounds, with 5, 7, and 9 assists in the three games. These are unprecedented numbers.

No player in NBA history had ever totaled more than 100 points, 40 rebounds, and 15 assists across the first three games of a season.

Giannis just did it. His averages tell the same story, showing that he’s performing at an MVP level right from the start. Only one player in league history has ever averaged at least 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists after the first three games. Giannis, and no one else.

Giannis going all out with one goal in mind

The Greek Freak was heavily linked with a move away from Wisconsin over the summer, with the New York Knicks reportedly the favorite franchise. But Giannis shut those rumors down, declaring his loyalty to the Bucks for the time-being, and although the likes of Brook Lopez and Damian Lillard have been traded away, he’s eyeing the title.

“I’m loyal. Milwaukee gave me everything. They changed my life and my family’s life. I want to live in the moment. I want to win another championship with the Bucks,” said Giannis on a Greek Talk show last week.

The Bucks may not face too much resistance from the East with major contenders like the Celtics and Pacers crippled with injuries. It’s about getting to the playoffs healthy, and taking it one game at a time from there. Yes, he may be the only superstar on the Bucks, but you can’t ever sleep on Giannis. Never.

