Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont’s Comments on Luka Doncic Were “Petty” and “Ill-Advised,” Claims Jay Williams

Feb 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks governor (second from left) Patrick Dumont watches game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The uproar from Mavericks fans in the wake of the franchise trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers has been massive. As a result, the team’s governor, Patrick Dumont, made a public statement regarding the team’s decision to move on from the Slovenian superstar. His comments included a few slight jabs at Doncic, such as downplaying his conditioning. ESPN analyst Jay Williams wasn’t a fan of Dumont’s words, as they further showcased the horrible way the Mavericks handled the trade.

Advertisement

Williams took to ESPN’s Get Up to share his opinion on Dumont’s public address to Mavs fans. Doncic led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season, yet the team continues to take shots at their former franchise star. Williams didn’t hold back his distaste toward Dumont and the Mavericks organization. He said,

“I thought his comments [on Luka Doncic] were ill-advised and I thought they were petty. You can back Nico Harrison and not put down or give insight on things that went wrong with Luka.”

“I thought his comments [on Luka Doncic] were ill-advised and I thought they were petty.” —@RealJayWilliams @windhorstESPN and @McNuttMonica also chime in on Dallas Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont’s comments on Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/jO0NO2BNlU — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 11, 2025

Harrison didn’t trade Doncic without the approval of ownership. Before Dumont even commented on the situation, he clearly gave Harrison the okay. Williams doesn’t think Dumont is in the wrong for supporting the general manager of his team. However, he feels he didn’t have to throw Doncic under the bus.

There was no reason to add more fuel by commenting on Doncic in any negative aspect. His statement stirred even more controversy surrounding the Doncic trade, which the Mavericks didn’t need.

Dumont defends Harrison for Luka trade

Mavericks fans haven’t silenced their frustration with the organization since trading their beloved star. Instead of providing fans with words to soothe their spirits, Dumont further aggravated them with his controversial subliminal insults toward Doncic. He made his first public statement in an interview with The Dallas Morning News:

“If you look at the greats in the league, the people you and I grew up with—[Michael] Jordan, [Larry] Bird, Kobe [Bryant], Shaq [O’Neal]—they worked really hard, every day, with a singular focus to win. And if you don’t have that, it doesn’t work. And if you don’t have that, you shouldn’t be part of the Dallas Mavericks.”

His words hint that Doncic didn’t work hard, which is why he is no longer a member of the team. In the interview, Dumont at least provided some reassurance to fans by squashing theories that the team will attempt to relocate to Las Vegas. Regardless, fans remain upset with the franchise, and that sentiment most likely won’t change anytime soon.