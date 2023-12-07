“Giannis Antetokounmpo Travelled But That Boy Cold”: Gilbert Arenas Finds Problem With Bucks Superstar’s ‘1 Dribble’ Fast Break

Giannis Antetokounmpo had an incredible performance, in the quarter-finals of the In-Season Tournament, which has put the Milwaukee Bucks one step closer to winning it. Putting up a 35-point near triple-double, Antetokounmpo’s productive outing witnessed several jaw-dropping plays. One of the plays that took the internet by storm was the ‘1 dribble’ fast-break dunk that the Greek Freak pulled off.

Early in the third quarter of the Knicks-Bucks clash, Giannis Antetokounmpo got possession of the loose ball and found himself wide open. The star forward merely required one dribble to cover the length of the remainder of the court and finished with an emphatic dunk.

On the episode of Gils Arena show, Gilbert Arenas and the panel reacted to this viral play. According to Arenas, the two-time Most Valuable Player was lucky enough to get away with a travel violation. But nevertheless, Agent Zero admitted that Giannis was “cold”.

“Giannis traveled but that boy cold so”

Grabbing a huge 146-122 win, the Wisconsin side have booked their tickets to Las Vegas where they’ll face the Indiana Pacers in their semifinals clash. Having already confirmed $100,000 per player, Antetokounmpo will aim to lift the inaugural In-season Cup and be the recipient of the $500,000 cash prize per player.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has pulled off such a move before

Performing a single dribble dunk isn’t new for Giannis. There have been multiple occasions across his 11-year career where we’ve seen him pull off such a move. Famously, Antetokounmpo pulled off a similar move seven years ago during the Milwaukee Bucks’ clash against the Brooklyn Nets.

Nine years ago, while representing his nation, Giannis impressed everyone when he covered the length of 72 feet with merely two dribbles.

A couple of years ago, there was a narrative floating that Antetokounmpo didn’t have a deep offensive arsenal. Implying that the Bucks superstar was just a “run and dunk”, James Harden was the main culprit behind this narrative.

“I wish I could be 7-feet, run and just dunk. That takes no skill at all,” Harden said. “I gotta actually learn how to play basketball and how to have skill. I’ll take that any day.”

Giannis remembered Harden’s comments. Two years later, after defeating James Harden’s Brooklyn Nets, the Bucks forward did mockingly bring up the fact that he didn’t have any bag.