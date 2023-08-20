While Tipping His Cap To Mookie Betts, LeBron James Receives Gracious $100,000 From The Dodgers For His Family Foundation

Aug 19, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James (23) acknowledges the crowd as he attends the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Miami Marlins on his bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is one of the most intriguing athletes in the world. Not only is he an incredible basketball player, but his actions off the court are noteworthy. Known for being a strong advocate for social change, King James has done a lot for his community. With the help of his ‘LeBron James Family Foundation’, he has affected change in countless communities where it was beyond needed. Recently, as he revealed on Instagram, his actions were acknowledged at a Dodgers game, where his foundation was gifted a $100,000 donation.

Deciding to take some time off from his hectic schedule LeBron was recently spotted at the latest Los Angeles Dodgers game, attending it with his sons Bronny and Bryce. Everyone was in high spirits, including Bronny James, who is recovering after suffering a cardiac arrest a few weeks back. It was a nice little outing for the James gang, as they saw the Dodgers prevail over the Miami Marlins.

LeBron James receives a $100,000 donation for his foundation at Los Angeles Dodgers game

Recently, LeBron James’ efforts as a social advocate were acknowledged at Dodgers stadium. Attending the game against the Miami Marlins, King James was presented with a $100,000 check for his LeBron James Family Foundation. A sizeable donation to an organization that has done a lot for the community.

Actively helping his community with the I Promise program, the foundation has changed many lives. In addition to the establishment of the I Promise School, James has also introduced the I Promise Institute and I Promise Too programs. Both of which actively look to help parents and children with their education. Moreover, the foundation has over 330 ambassadors and is doing all it can to help build up The King’s hometown of Akron, Ohio.

But, while he is doing a lot for those in need, James hasn’t forgotten to take time out for himself. Both he and his family have adapted well to life in Los Angeles and are embracing the California culture. The four-time NBA Champion showed up to support the Dodgers and even tipped his hat to Mookie Betts. Besides bagging two home runs, the outfielder performed exceptionally, guiding the Dodgers to victory. Take a look at the tweet by tragicpatek below.

All in all, it was a great day for LBJ and his family. He not only enjoyed the game but also came home with a check that is sure to help his foundation’s efforts.

King James is quite the philanthropist and has had many philanthropic ventures over the years

His efforts in creating the I Promise program aside, LeBron James has done a lot for his city of Akron. Not only did he start the After-School All-Stars program for children, but he’s also helped the Boys and Girls Club of America. Additionally, he established the ONExONE program, which focuses on giving children healthy breakfast foods, educational help, and medical assistance.

He has contributed $2,500,000 to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture. And, he even established House Three Thirty, a community center in Akron, Ohio.

LeBron truly is a gem of a human being. He endured many struggles to get to where he is today. As such, he will do all he can to help those just like him achieve their dreams.