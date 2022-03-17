“Giannis Antetokounmpo, you have to make sure you’re coachable and take care of your body”: The Greek Freak reveals the advice Dikembe Mutombo imparted him with during his rookie year

NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo dished out some helpful advice to Giannis Antetokounmpo during his rookie season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has solidified himself as one of the best basketball players of all time. At only 27, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar has a ridiculously long list of achievements, worthy enough of a first-ballot Hall-Of-Fame entry.

Of course, Giannis’ work ethic is second to none. The success he has been seeing on the hardwood is only the result of the numerous hours he dedicates to the gym. However, the Greek Freak has also been lucky to receive the right advice from the right people during the course of his career.

One of the many legends to have imparted Antetokounmpo with the right piece of advice is former NBA icon Dikembe Mutombo.

“Never leave the arena without icing your knees and ankles”: Dikembe Mutombo’s advice to Giannis Antetokounmpo

During his rookie season, long before Antetokounmpo was the global superstar he is today, Mutombo spoke to Giannis about taking care of the body. Apart from being coachable, Dikembe suggested the Bucks forward got his sleep and was healthy for a long NBA career. The 2-time MVP further told Marc Spears of The Undefeated:

“I knew who he was,” said Antetokounmpo. “He came and approached me. Huge guy. He said: ‘You got to make sure you take care of your body. You have to make sure you are coachable, you have to make sure you ice. You have to make sure you sleep.’

He was giving me advice on how I was going to prolong my career in the league. He said, ‘A lot of people come into the league with great talent but they don’t last long. They’re not healthy. The average of being in the NBA is four years. How do you beat that?’ That’s the first step. He said never leave the arena or practice facility without icing your knees and ankles and take care of your body. Since then, I’ve done it every single day.”

Luckily, Giannis took Mutimbo’s advice seriously. At age 27, Antetokounmpo has had no injury scares, and is playing some of the best basketball we’ve ever seen. Currently, Antetokounmpo is looking stronger than ever and averaging a staggering 29.8/11.5/5.8 while aiming to lead the Bucks to win their 2nd title in 2 years.