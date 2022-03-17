Basketball

“Giannis Antetokounmpo, you have to make sure you’re coachable and take care of your body”: The Greek Freak reveals the advice Dikembe Mutombo imparted him with during his rookie year

“Giannis Antetokounmpo, you have to make sure you’re coachable and take care of your body”: The Greek Freak reveals the advice Dikembe Mutombo imparted him with during his rookie year
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"I make winning plays, get used to them!": Celtics' Marcus Smart fires back after being accused of making dirty plays on Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson
Next Article
Piyush Chawla IPL 2022: Is Piyush Chawla playing 2022 IPL?
NBA Latest Post
“Giannis Antetokounmpo, you have to make sure you’re coachable and take care of your body”: The Greek Freak reveals the advice Dikembe Mutombo imparted him with during his rookie year
“Giannis Antetokounmpo, you have to make sure you’re coachable and take care of your body”: The Greek Freak reveals the advice Dikembe Mutombo imparted him with during his rookie year

NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo dished out some helpful advice to Giannis Antetokounmpo during his rookie…